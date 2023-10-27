Alan Wake 2 Door Knob and Hunting Rifle location

The Alan Wake 2 Door Knob location in the Wellness Center is an optional little hidden object puzzle that allows you to get a Hunting Rifle, one of the more powerful Alan Wake 2 weapons that'll blow the head off any Taken that gets too close. You can find the clue to the Door Knob's location moments after completing the Alan Wake 2 Wellness Center computer password puzzle, but finding that little lost handle is another matter entirely - seriously, why can nobody in Bright Falls ever turn the lights on? Still, this guide to location of the Door Knob in Alan Wake 2 will help you make it through and get one of the game's best weapons: the hunting rifle.

How to get the Door Knob and Hunting Rifle in Alan Wake 2 (Image: © Remedy) The Alan Wake 2 Door Knob location and Hunting Rifle are both on the map above, not especially far from each other, but it's knowing where to look that's the issue. The workshop that holds the Hunting Rifle is easy to find, just outside the security room, but the lost door knob is more of a challenge. Specifically, to find the door knob you need to go to the reception desk and check the box under the desk itself. it's not far from the room, but obviously with the whole Wellness Center to go through, it's easy to overlook.

To get behind reception, simply go North through the entrance lobby and take a right through the lounge to see the door. The clue to his whole thing is a riddle kept on the security room computer, that says the following about the "little doorknob that's out of place".

I meet you at the greet

Inside a bright glassy cage

Where pretty flowers bloom.

Reception is the only place that matches all three elements - you're greeted at reception, it's a small room with windows that fence it off, making it a glassy cage, and there's a lot of houseplants and flowers stored within.

Once you go there and get the door knob from inside a cardboard box under the desk, simply bring it back to the workshop door and put it into place - the Hunting Rifle is in a gun cabinet within. It's a powerful weapon with long range, but ammo is scarce and it takes up a lot of inventory space. You'll want to be careful about when it's best used in combat.

