Alan Wake 2 deer head locations

There are 12 Alan Wake 2 deer heads to find when you're playing as Saga, and getting all of them will unlock a secret supply room for you. These taxidermy deer heads are only found in Cauldron Lake, Bright Falls, and Watery during Alan Wake 2. Some are really obvious and practically impossible to miss, while others are much more hidden or can only be reached at a later point in Saga's story, meaning you'll have to do a bit of backtracking. Below, I've laid out where you can find every Alan Wake 2 deer head and how to get the reward at the end.

Where to find deer heads in Alan Wake 2

There are 12 deer heads for you to find and pet. All their locations are detailed on the Alan Wake 2 maps below. It's possible to have found all the deer heads by the start of Return 6, but make sure you don’t progress the Alan Wake 2 come up with a new plan objective at the end of Return 6. Otherwise, you'll pass a point of no return and will miss the opportunity to find the deer heads and get the rewards.

Alan Wake 2 Cauldron Lake deer heads

You've got only three Alan Wake 2 deer heads to reach in the Cauldron Lake area. The first two can be found within the first few hours of the game, but the last one can be reached only after completing Return 5: Old Gods as this is when you acquire the Alan Wake 2 bolt cutters. Look through the image gallery below to see each deer head from the map.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Remedy) 1. Murder site cabin (Image credit: Remedy) 2. Witchfinder's Station (Image credit: Remedy) 3. Rental cabins (Image credit: Remedy)

Inside the cabin south of the Nightingale murder site. Turn left as you go inside. You'll also find your first of the Alan Wake 2 stashes next this cabin too. In the Witchfinder's Station house on the right. The final deer head is in the rental cabins area, though the bolt cutters are required to get there. Once you're inside the cabin park, head through one of the cabins, duck under the fallen tree, and go inside the next cabin. Now you need to solve the Alan Wake 2 nursery rhyme. Once you've done that, head over to the cabin opposite and a Taken enemy will break the cabin door open. Deal with the Taken, then head inside the cabin and pet the deer head. Make sure you also collect your charm that's in this cabin too.

Alan Wake 2 Bright Falls deer heads

There are five Alan Wake 2 deer heads to find and pet in Bright Falls. The first two can be quickly found on your first visit to the town, but the final three can only be reached during and just after Return 5: Old Gods. I've also marked the reward room on the map above, which I've explained how to get to further down too. Look through the image gallery below to see each deer head from the map.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Remedy) 1. Oh Deer Diner (Image credit: Remedy) 2. Elderwood Palace Lodge (Image credit: Remedy) 3. Nursing home upstairs lounge (Image credit: Remedy) 4. Wellness Centre workshop (Image credit: Remedy) 5. Ranger Station (Image credit: Remedy)

In the Oh Deer Diner storeroom. Head through the diner and into the corridor that leads to the restrooms, then head in the first door on the right. In the Elderwood Palace Lodge hotel room just off the dining room. You'll recognize this room as Saga's Mind Place and Saga and Casey's base of operations. In the nursing home manor house's upstairs lounge break room. In the Wellness Center workshop. This is room requires the Alan Wake 2 door knob to get inside. At the top of the stairs in the Bright Falls Ranger's Station. This station can be reached only after leaving the nursing home.

Alan Wake 2 Watery deer heads

The map below will help you find all four Alan Wake 2 deer heads in Watery. You can collect all of these in just one visit to Watery during Return 3: Local Girl, plus a little exploration afterwards. Look through the image gallery below to see each deer head from the map.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Remedy) 1. Suomi Hall (Image credit: Remedy) 2. Lighthouse Trailer Park (Image credit: Remedy) 3. Kalevala Knights MC workshop (Image credit: Remedy) 4. Ranger Cabin (Image credit: Remedy)

In the Suomi Hall break room on the left wall as you go inside. In the trailer closest to the nearby Lighthouse Trailer Park break room. Accessible after getting through Coffee World. Towards the far-left corner in the Kalevala Knights MC workshop. Ranger Cabin north of Coffee World. You can reach it after you've completed Return 3 as the flood water will have receded, allowing you to walk over.

Alan Wake 2 deer head rewards

(Image credit: Remedy)

Now that you've found and pet all 12 of the deer heads in Alan Wake 2, head back to the Elderwood Palace Lodge room that serves as Saga and Casey's base. Once you're there, you should hear a deer making some noise. Follow the sound to the hotel lobby to spot the deer and keep following it to a previously locked room at the far end of the west corridor. Head inside the room thanks to the deer and you'll be treated to a hefty supply cache full of ammo for all your weapons, healing items, and the odd flashbang and rocket flare.



If you've been collecting cult stashes and other resource boxes during Saga's story, this might not be hugely useful, as you've probably got a lot of things stored in your inventory and shoebox, but it’s a nice bonus for committing to petting all the taxidermy deer heads. Getting the supplies before the end of Return 6 also means you'll be well-stocked for what's ahead.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.