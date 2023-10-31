How to come up with a new plan in Alan Wake 2

The Alan Wake 2 come up with a new plan objective requires you to add a few specific pieces of intel to your cases through gathering files and profiling individuals. Once you've got enough evidence for Saga to figure out a new plan of attack for helping Alan, you can pitch your plan to Casey and Estevez. However, this leads to a point of no return in Alan Wake 2. Since this step can be a bit finnicky – and even buggy in some cases – I've laid out how you come up with a new plan in Alan Wake 2, as well as what to expect beyond.



If it wasn't obvious already, there are spoilers ahead for Saga's story in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 Saga's new plan

(Image credit: Remedy)

Once you've got past the Scratch boss fight in the Sheriff's Station yard, you'll end Chapter 6 in Saga's story by needing to 'come up with a new plan', as you've discovered that Alan Wake is in fact still trapped in the Dark Place. Here's what you need to do to come up with that plan and progress the chapter:

Speak to Casey and Estevez and exhaust all dialogue options with both characters. You'll eventually get the get a Prison Cell Key from Estevez. Also make sure you add any clues you gain from these conversations to the Alan Wake 2 Case Board. Use the Prison Cell Key to get inside the Sheriff's Station stash. Examine the files on the desk in front and make sure you collect both files. "FBC file on Cauldron Lake threshold to another reality" and "FBC file on capabilities of light switch object – The Clicker".

(Image credit: Remedy)

Turn left and examine the files on the other desk. This time, there's only one file to collect – "FBC file: Dark Presence assumed the form of Barbara Jagger". Add all three FBC file clues to the case board, specifically the "Wake and the Clicker" case. The Barbara Jagger clue links to the "Scratch? Or Wake?" investigation, the Cauldron Lake threshold clue links to the "How to Rescue Wake?" investigation, and the Clicker capabilities clue joins with the "Clicker still useful?" investigation. Add any other clues to the case board. It's likely that adding these clues has opened new lines of questioning for you to pursue, and you might already have some clues that fit in. Profile Tor on "Trusting Wake" to learn about the Clicker. Ask Estevez about the Clicker, then add the clue gained from this conversation to the Case Board. Profile Tor again, this time about "Rescuing Wake". This allows Saga to formulate her rescue plan by using the Clicker herself to get Alan out of the Dark Place. Share the plan by speaking to Estevez and Casey.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Note: Some reports from players suggest this objective can be bugged – seemingly on PC specifically – preventing you from sharing the plan with Estevez and Casey and progressing the story. Hopefully Remedy patches this soon, but make sure you've followed the above steps in case you're missing a clue without realizing.

After telling the pair about the new plan, you will be faced with a point of no return and an important decision that will affect your progress. If you choose to continue, you must drive to Cauldron Lake and put Saga's plan into action, limiting where you can go. After completing the rest of Chapter 7, you will then be forced to play as Alan Wake, completing any chapters in Alan's story that you haven’t already completed and eventually moving towards the Alan Wake 2 ending.

You will play as Saga again though, so this isn't the last you see of her. Although your travel options will be limited, so it's possible you'll be locked out of certain collectibles, such as Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes and stashes.

Conversely, if you choose the 'Not Yet' option when speaking to Estevez, you'll have free rein to explore Cauldron Lake, Bright Falls, and Watery to tie up any loose ends, switch to Alan, resupply (perhaps using the Alan Wake 2 lighthouse key), or gather collectibles. You can of course return to Estevez and carry on with Saga's plan when you feel you're ready. If you're going for a 100% completionist run, definitely pick this option and check you're not missing anything!



