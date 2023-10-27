The Alan Wake 2 bolt cutters are an essential tool for getting around the entirety of the Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery maps. If you've spent any time exploring in Alan Wake 2, you've no doubt brushed up against more than a few of these locked gates – sometimes you can even see the treasure on the other side. While it's certainly frustrating when you encounter a roadblock like this, you'll be happy to learn that the bolt cutters in Alan Wake 2 are unlocked as part of the story and can't be missed.

Just like the Alan Wake 2 screwdriver, which will open up some of those locked stash boxes on the hiking trails throughout Cauldron Lake, you're given the bolt cutters in one of Saga Anderson's main missions. If you want to keep the mystery going for a little longer you'll want to turn away now, otherwise keep reading to learn where to find the bolt cutters in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 bolt cutters location

(Image credit: Remedy)

You'll be able to locate the bolt cutters towards the end of RETURN 5: OLD GODS. In the main story mission, Saga Anderson will head out to the Valhalla Nursing Home to meet with Tor and Odin of Old Gods of Asgard fame. Once you've worked your way through the unfolding nightmares in the manor house and wellness centre – where you'll want to be on the lookout for one of the key unlockable weapons in Alan Wake 2 – you'll eventually open up an Overlap.

Just like the other Overlaps you have encountered so far, you'll need to operate on dreamlogic to make it past the twisting rituals. Once you make it a fair ways through the bunker, you'll eventually gain access to the bolt cutters, using them to break past a locked gate so that you can head down for a final showdown in the flooded generator room.

Once you've survived the Overlap, you'll be able to take the bolt cutters with you and use them to start slicing through locked gates all over the Pacific Northwest. It's well worth returning to the key areas and Alan Wake 2 maps across Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery as this is how you'll gain access to many of the Alan Wake 2 Cult Stashes. I also discovered that a few of the Alan Wake 2 nursery rhymes (not to mention a couple of the Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes) are hidden behind some locked doors that the bolt cutters will be able to ease you into.