All Alan Wake 2 maps and where to find them

Finding all the Alan Wake 2 maps is vital to working out where to go as you play. Most of them aren't too hard to get, but a few have out of the way locations or are just plain tricky to spot. You'll see the maps change over time as you play and also meet a character that can mark points of interest for you to help you explore. To make sure you never get lost here are all the Alan Wake 2 maps and where to find them.

Where to find the Cauldron Lake Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

You can't miss the first map for Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2 as it's right by the car. Plus both Saga and Casey will mention it a few times before explicitly saying words to the effect of 'I should look at that map'. Part of the area is initially closed off by flooding which will recede later, and a few areas are blocked off by locks that will need a bolt cutter eventually.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Bright Falls Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

There's a few places you can grab a Bright Falls in town map but the soonest is immediately there on the right as you arrive, on a similar noticeboard to to the previous map. You only only explore the initial town to begin with, with the other areas to the left opening up as the story progresses.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Sheriff Station Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

There's a map to the Sheriff Station in Alan Wake 2, on the wall behind the main counter as you go in. It's worth grabbing the first time you visit. It's a small location but there are a few things to find and some locked doors to worry about later.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Talk Show Studio Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

When playing as Alan for the first time you won't be able to get a map for the Talk Show Studio straight away. Explore for a while and once you meet the janitor and get the key to the basement, you'll find it in the next area on the right hand wall.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Dark Place Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

When you eventually escape the Talk Show Studio you'll enter a Dark Place rendition of New York. You'll hear a ringing phone and have to answer it to proceed, the Dark Place map is on a small noticeboard to the left of the phone. If you go to the location highlighted below you'll also meet a character who's mapping the location and can add the points of interest you see above.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Subway Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

The Subway map in Alan Wake 2 is one of the easiest to miss as you won't find it until you're quite a way in to the subway and it's behind the door to the save room you can see above. Later, you'll find a character again at the marked location below that will add the points of interest you can see here.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Watery Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

You'll find the Watery Map just inside the entrance of Suomi Hall in Alan Wake 2. The building is right in front of you on the right when you first arrive in the area - just listen out for the place you can hear music coming out of, near the Valhalla Nursing Home van.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Valhalla Nursing Home Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

When Rose first lets you into the nursing home, immediately turn to your right to enter her office, full of Alan Wake memorabilia and fan trinkets - the Valhalla nursing home map is hanging on the North wall.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Wellness Center Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

On entering the Bright Falls Wellness Center for the first time, entering through the sliding doors that link it to Valhalla, the map is pinned to a corkboard on your left before you even enter the lobby.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Oceanview Hotel Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

You'll find the Oceanview Hotel map on the ground floor of the hotel, on the right-hand wall behind the entrance lobby desk.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Where to find the Poet's Cinema Map in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

To find the Poet's Cinema map in Alan Wake 2 you'll need to head behind the refreshements counter in the entrance lobby and through the door marked 'staff only'. You'll see two fridge/freezer combos in front of you, so immediately turn back around and you'll find the map on a cork noticeboard behind you - basically immediately in on the right when you come through that 'staff only' door.