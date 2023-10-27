How to get the screwdriver in Alan Wake 2

The Alan Wake 2 screwdriver is used to open certain doors and containers, and you'll likely find locks in Cauldron Lake that need the screwdriver long before you actually get the tools to break them open. Fortunately, the screwdriver itself is an essential part of the plot when you're playing as Saga, and something you won't be able to miss. With that in mind, here's the location of the screwdriver in Alan Wake 2, and what you can use it for once you have it.

Alan Wake 2 screwdriver location

(Image credit: Remedy)

The screwdriver in Alan Wake 2 is found when you head to the area of Watery for the first time - specifically when you go to the amusement park Coffee World just past it. At this point in the game, you should have completed the first sequence as Alan and been given control over who you play as - Alan or Saga. If you want the screwdriver sooner rather than later choose Saga and use the car to head to Watery, then follow the main story path until you reach Coffee World, attempting to get to your trailer.

You'll need to get inside the gift shop once you reach it, but the door is locked and it needs a screwdriver to open - something that a note on the door will tell you can be found on the Percolator ride, which I've marked on the map for you above.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Once you reach the Percolator, you'll be attacked by two taken, one of which is inside some rising cover in the middle of the ride. You don't have to kill them, but it's safer to just deal with them and get it over with - then you can grab the screwdriver, which is lying on the control panel on your left side when you step onto the ride itself.

Now you have the screwdriver, you'll be able to open any lock that requires it - including the one back at the gift shop. Of course, there's another obstacle once you're in there - and fortunately, I also put together a guide on the Alan Wake 2 gift shop safe code if you need help with that.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission