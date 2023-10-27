Where to find Alan Wake 2 Words of Power

If you know where to find Words of Power in Alan Wake 2 you can slowly upgrade Alan's combat abilities and general hardiness. Don't ask how they work, he's just a writer and words do... stuff. These yellow spiraled messages let you add points to different perks that affect how you deal damage, heal or use your various abilities. There are lots to find through several areas so I'll go through them all in turn highlighting them on maps and images to help you zero in to where you'll find all the Alan Wake 2 Words of Power.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power meanings explained

(Image credit: Remedy)

There are 7 types of words of power in Alan Wake 2 that act as a sort of skill or perk tree. They appear as circles of words, usually tucked away out of direct sight, with a trail of arrows that only show up under torchlight to help you find them. All you have to do it look at them just right - you'll feel the pad shake and hear a noise when you're lined up - and you'll claim them and their effects.

Each time you find one you can put a point into one of three options it controls, up to a maximum of three times. Their effects are are fairly indirect, giving you chances to regain some health for a certain activity, or not regain a torch charge when you use light on an enemy and so on. They're less about direct increases to stats and more about buffs and boosts to certain actions.

Words of Fix - Increases health and health regeneration

Words of Gun - Increases ammo and weapon effects

Words of War - Increases weapon damage for revolver, shotgun or flare gun

Words of Stuff - Increases Alan's inventory space, reveals all nearby resources/items on the map, or adds a charge to Alan's flashlight

Words of Aid - Increases effects of flares or healing items.

Words of Action - Increases damage dealt, lessens damage received or increases stealth

Words of Lamp - health boost, stun or return charge increases when using torch

Alan Wake 2 Dark Place Words of Power

(Image credit: Remedy)

While your objective is pretty direct in the Dark Place - get to the subway - it's actually a large area to explore with six Words of Power to find at first . This is also where you can find a character for the first time that will mark your maps with questions marks where there's anything interesting to find. In this case that's mostly Words of Power. You can find this person up around where number 3 is.

Number 7 you'll be able to find later when you come back to the Dark Place with the goal of heading to the Oceanview Hotel (and will need the Alan Wake 2 Oceanview Hotel door code).

Here are the Words of Power you can find in the Dark Place:

Word of Fix Word of Lamp Word of War Word of Gun - Use light on the taxi to clear a way behind the pillars to reach and defeat some enemies to reach it. Word of Action Word of Fix Word of Lamp

Check the gallery below for shots of where can find all the Words of Power if you're having trouble tracking them down or you can't find the arrows that point them out.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Remedy) 1. Word of Fix

(Image credit: Remedy) 2. Word of Lamp

(Image credit: Remedy) 3. Word of War

(Image credit: Remedy) 4. Word of Gun

(Image credit: Remedy) 5. Word of Action

(Image credit: Remedy) 6. Word of Fix

(Image credit: Remedy) 7. Word of Lamp



Alan Wake 2 Subway Words of Power

(Image credit: Remedy)

There's a quite a few Words of Power to find in the Subway. However, it's a convoluted place to get through with a lot going on so it's easy to miss some as you solve various puzzles to progress (the Alan Wake 2 Subway ritual is a particularly tricky beat). If you keep an eye out and your flashlight up you shouldn't miss any though. The character that can mark your map also appears here again, found where the yellow arrow is above.

Here are all the Subway Words of Power in Alan Wake 2.

Word of Aid Word of Lamp Word of Gun Word of War Word of Action - shoot the board to expose it Word of Fix Word of Lamp Word of Fix Word of Action Word of Fix

The gallery below will help you narrow down all the Subway Words of Power shown on the map above.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Remedy) 1. Word of Aid (Image credit: Remedy) 2. Word of Lamp (Image credit: Remedy) 3. Word of Gun (Image credit: Remedy) 4. Word of War (Image credit: Remedy) 5. Word of Action (shoot the board to expose it) (Image credit: Remedy) 6. Word of Fix (Image credit: Remedy) 7. Word of Lamp (Image credit: Remedy) 8. Word of Gun (Image credit: Remedy) 9. Word of Action (Image credit: Remedy) 10. Word of Fix

Alan Wake 2 Oceanview Hotel Words of Power

(Image credit: Remedy)

There are three Words of Power in the Oceanview Hotel, all of which are pretty accessible from the point you unlock each floor. They're just a little more hidden than usual.

Words of War - Room 224, in the bathroom behind the scaffolding. You'll need to shoot out the panel. Word of Stuff - On the ceiling behind the bar in the ballroom Word of War - From the second floor hallway, look through the window above the door and it's on the ceiling in the stairwell

The gallery below will help you narrow down all the Oceanview Hotel Words of Power shown on the map above.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Remedy) 1. Word of War

(Image credit: Remedy) 2. Word of Stuff (Image credit: Remedy) 3. Word of War

Alan Wake 2 Poet's Cinema Hotel Words of Power

(Image credit: Remedy)

There are three Words of Power in the Poet's Cinema in Alan Wake 2, all of which can be found while playing through that part of the story, but also all can still be reached if you want to come back later on.

Word of Fix - Cinema entrance lobby balcony, west end

Cinema entrance lobby balcony, west end Word of Stuff - On the cinema roof near the spotlights, hidden down the side of the building

- On the cinema roof near the spotlights, hidden down the side of the building Word of Lamp - on the side of the water tower, at a slightly awkward angle so aim with L2

The gallery below will help you better locate all the Poet's Cinema Words of Power shown on the map above.