How to get the Crossbow in Alan Wake 2

By Joel Franey
published

The Alan Wake 2 crossbow is located in a cult stash in the forest above Watery

Alan Wake 2 crossbow
(Image credit: Remedy)

The crossbow in Alan Wake 2 is a deadly weapon that Saga can obtain that combines high damage, silent use and the potential for ammo retrieval, grabbing bolts back from enemies' bodies after you shoot them - though the reload times on the weapon leave a lot to be desired. Still, it's a great way to deal with slow or distant foes, especially those who don't know that you're there, so with that in mind, here's how to get the crossbow in Alan Wake 2, and how to unlock the cult stash that cuts it off.

How to get the Alan Wake 2 crossbow

(Image: © Remedy)

The crossbow in Alan Wake 2 is located in the Watery area - specifically in one of the Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash locations, in a stash box in a target practice range at the location shown above. You can get it on your first visit to Watery, just by following the main story and taking a minor detour to the West when you pass the area towards Coffee World.

Here there's a puzzle to open the stash - the code on the Crossbow stash lock is 5 2 7, which you can decipher by looking at the crossbow bolts fired into the numbered targets around the area. A single bolt shot into 5, two bolts shot into 2, and three fired into 7. The number of bolts specifically indicates the order you enter the digits, see? It not be the most obvious challenge but at least it's not as bad as the  Alan Wake 2 battery stash puzzle. Trust me, you'll need a guide for that one.  

Alan Wake 2 crossbow

(Image credit: Remedy)
The crossbow is a solid weapon best reserved for slow, powerful Taken or enemies at long range. Firing quickly in a firefight is difficult, especially considering you have to stop and reload agonisingly slow after every shot, so treat it like a sniper rifle, and definitely consider getting the upgrade that allows you to fire it twice before reloading, fuelled by the papers in the Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes. The other big advantage is ammo retrieval, that you can pick up the bolts you fire and reuse them - but not always. I'm not entirely sure about the percentages, but I found that bolts could only be retrieved fifty percent of the time at most, and maybe as low as twenty five percent if it's a bad day to be saga.

Still, the crossbow is still definitely worth having in your arsenal, and remains probably your best long range option until you can get to the Alan Wake 2 Door Knob and Hunting Rifle location later on.

