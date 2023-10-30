How to beat the Alan Wake 2 Nightingale boss fight

The Alan Wake 2 Nightingale fight is the game's first boss encounter, where you battle the Taken form of the dead man in the Overlap and even come face to face with the Dark Presence, a swirling vortex of deadly energy. For the best chance at beating this encounter, you'll need to be patient and cautious, working on avoiding Nightingale's attacks and hitting his vital weak points for maximum damage - as somebody who's beaten that fight, I can attest that those who go in aggressively will probably get punished for it, and certainly burn through more resources than they have to. For those who need a helping hand, here's how to beat the Nightingale boss fight in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 Nightingale boss fight guide and walkthrough

The Nightingale fight in Alan Wake 2 is broken into three phases:

First encounter with Nightingale Escaping the Dark Presence/Tornado Nightingale's ambushes

With very little direction about how to actually go about this process, it's easy to get confused, especially with Nightingale having the endurance of a tank when compared to other enemies in Alan Wake 2. In fact, the process is a fairly simple one - you just have to repeat it so many times that you might get the impression that you're doing something wrong, or get turned around by the layout of the woods. It's definitely worth having done the Alan Wake 2 shotgun padlock code before this so you're better armed for the fight, especially with Nightingale favouring getting in your face, but you can beat him without it.

Phase 1 - Nightingale attacks

When Nightingale first attacks you with a tree branch, you need to use concentrated blasts from your torch to burn away his shield. Not only will that leave Nightingale far more vulnerable to follow-up attacks, but it will also expose "Source Points", glowing red sections on his body that cause Nightingale to take massive damage when you shoot them, far more than headshots or any other sort of attack - though once those points are gone, you want to line up careful, deadly headshots where you can.

At the same time, you need to keep out of the way of Nightingale's massive attacks. You need to use the dodge button at the last moment, and control the direction of your dodge - to the side if it's an overhead swing, and leaping backwards if he's swinging horizontally. He doesn't have much in the way of ranged offense, but he's fast and his attacks do massive damage, so you need to prioritise defense over doing quick damage.

Once you do enough damage to him, Nightingale will teleport away and phase 2 will begin.

Phase 2 - Dark Presence/Tornado

Immediately after Nightingale disappears, a dark red vortex will appear, cutting off the way you entered the fight. Don't get anywhere near the tornado or you'll take continuous damage - instead, turn and look for another way out of the arena - gaps between rocks or small paths, any are as good as each other.

The paths here are pretty much randomised and interchangeable, with random containers of ammo and batteries you can grab along the way - and you should. Keep going forward, grabbing what you can, and using this chance to reload and heal if you need it. Following this path will eventually leave the Tornado behind you - but Nightingale will start coming back.

Phase 3 - Nightingale's ambushes

After getting lost in the woods, Nightingale will come back and start ambushing you, leaping out from bushes and cover without much warning. His darkness shield will come back, but not his Source Points, so you'll need to focus on getting more headshots. Otherwise it works like a slightly truncated version of the first phase, as none of Nightingale's attacks have changed.

Nightingale essentially has to be beaten three times in this phase, each time vanishing and giving you a chance to scoop up more random resources while you explore the woods, before attacking again. The doom tornado won't come back, at least as I encountered it, so make sure you scrounge all the ammo and batteries you can get before moving on.

After beating Nightingale for the third time, he'll actually, properly, finally die - there's no material reward for Saga sadly, though there is story progression on the line - and an interesting cutscene to follow the encounter.

