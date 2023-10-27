Alan Wake 2 inventory upgrades and how to increase how much you can carry

It's possible to upgrade your inventory space in Alan Wake 2, but you'll need to do a little legwork. Developer Remedy Entertainment has designed Alan Wake 2 as a horror experience, taking big learnings from some of the best survival horror games – limited resources, challenging combat, and a set number of inventory slots which dictate how many weapons, items, and charms you can carry around with you at any one time. As a result, hunting down Alan Wake 2 inventory space upgrades is something you'll want to focus on the further you push through the game.

The ability to upgrade your inventory space is largely tied to the Alan Wake 2 cult stash locations for Saga Anderson and the hidden Words of Power in Alan Wake 2 for the titular writer. Below you'll find details on how to find the inventory space upgrades for both characters in Alan Wake 2, with each unlocking an additional row of item slots.

Saga Anderson's inventory upgrades

Inventory upgrade one

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 2: The Heart

Location: Cauldron Lake General Store

The first inventory upgrade for Saga Anderson can be requisitioned when you return to Cauldron Lake in the second chapter. Your primary mission is to locate Agent Nightingale's missing heart, a goal which will take you into the Cauldron Lake General Store near the murder site. Once you've defeated the first Taken, check the back room to find the satchel on a filing cabinet. This area also has one of the unlockable Alan Wake 2 weapons too, but you'll need the shotgun padlock code to access it.

Inventory upgrade two

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 2: The Heart

Location: Cauldron Lake coast

Once you've survived the first Overlap as Saga Anderson you'll be thrown out to the Cauldron Lake coastline. You'll find that the flooding has receded, allowing you to explore previously unreachable areas. You're going to want to follow the coastal path going east, keeping an eye on felled trees along the beach. Eventually you'll be able to crawl under one and find a Cult Stash – accessing it is as easy as following the color code combination which flashes on screen.

Inventory upgrade three

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 5: Old Gods

Location: Bright Falls Fresh Seafood

After you've completed the incident at the Valhalla Nursing Home you'll return to Bright Falls with the Alan Wake 2 bolt cutters in hand. Over the road from the Oh Dear Diner is a rundown Fresh Seafood building. Open the gate with the bolt cutters and head into the first shack on the right, which is where you'll find a Cult Stash. There's a puzzle here which asks you to look at the rising sea tides to get the code, but 6-9-7 should save you the hassle.

Inventory upgrade four

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: TBC

Location: TBC

I'm still searching for the final inventory upgrade for Saga Anderson, but once I locate it I will be sure to upgrade this guide with the final details. It is possible to complete the game with just five rows available – that's how I had to wrap my Alan Wake 2 review up in the end – but given how space hungry the Crossbow, Hunting Rifle, and Pump-Action Shotgun are I'd certainly like the additional space – especially ahead of the incoming Alan Wake 2 nightmare difficulty mode .

Alan Wake's inventory upgrade

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: INITIATION 5: Room 665

Location: Oceanview Hotel Ballroom

There's only one inventory upgrade available for Alan Wake. The writer starts with three rows available and the fourth is unlocked easily enough, so long as you're able to access the Oceanview Hotel. Once you're in there, head up to the Ballroom on floor two and shine your flashlight on the Word of Power above the bar. This will let you allocate a Words of Stuff ability point, and you'll want to invest this in the Magic Pocket perk.

