13 Alan Wake 2 tips we wish we knew before playing

These Alan Wake 2 tips are designed to help you survive this American Nightmare. Remedy Entertainment has delivered one of the best horror games of the year, a challenging adventure that draws influence from the Resident Evil remakes and past Remedy titles like Alan Wake, Control, and Quantum Break. There's plenty to wrap your head around, and these top Alan Wake 2 tips are here to help you make it through Bright Falls and the Dark Place in one piece.

Having played over 30 hours of the game for my Alan Wake 2 review, here are 13 tips that I really wish I knew about before leaping into Alan Wake 2 's labyrinthian horror story. From the best ways to survive challenging combat encounters, ways to expand and manage the inventory, ease some of the friction from completing cases, and so much, here are my Alan Wake 2 tips that I think you should know before stepping into the Dark Place.

1. Use light to fight enemies

(Image credit: Remedy)

Pretty much every enemy that you encounter in Alan Wake 2 is under the influence of the Dark Presence. So whether you're fighting The Taken as Saga Anderson or the Fade Outs as Alan Wake, you won't be able to damage your aggressors until you banish the shroud of shadow that surrounds them. Hold R1/RB on the controller to focus the beam of your flashlight on an enemy, temporarily dispelling the darkness to allow you an opportunity to get in a couple of shots. Flares, flashbangs, and propane tanks are also lethal but limited resources.

2. Target weak points for more damage

(Image credit: Remedy)

The biggest impediment to progression in Alan Wake 2 are the combat encounters with towering Taken enemies. If you want to help preserve some of that precious ammunition you should look to target weak points. Head shots on the smaller foes will cause them to stagger if hit in quick succession, while larger bodies will have glowing orange orbs that you can hit for a massive boost to your damage; getting within range of these isn't always easy, so remember to dodge out of the way of lumbering attacks with L1/LB to give you enough room to maneuver.

3. Explore everywhere for supplies and upgrades

(Image credit: Remedy)

As captivating as the main narrative is in Alan Wake, a big part of the Remedy Entertainment experience is heading off of the beaten path to see what lies in the wilderness. While exploring as Saga Anderson in the Bright Falls areas, you can expect to find hidden Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash locations which will refurbish your supplies, as well as research areas where the Federal Bureau of Control is trying to figure out the Alan Wake 2 nursery rhymes . There's also plenty of fun interactions with the locals out there, so take the time to look around.

4. Don't forget to upgrade your weapons

(Image credit: Remedy)

Given how sparse ammunition is throughout Alan Wake 2, you'll want to take every advantage that you can get. One of the most important boosts you can give Saga Anderson surrounds the Alan Wake 2 weapons, each of which can be upgraded from a workbench in the Mind Place. You'll need Manuscript Fragments to alter your arsenal, a crafting component hidden throughout the Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery areas. If you don't want to search for these yourself, check out Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes guide for a little assistance.

5. Look for Words of Power to improve Alan's abilities

(Image credit: Remedy)

With Alan trapped in the looping labyrinth of the Dark Place, survival is easier said than done. Thankfully, you are able to rewrite reality sufficiently enough to upgrade his offensive and defensive proficiencies. This can be achieved by locating hidden Words of Power across the New York City map, activated by holding your flashlight to the ring of prose. Once you have activated the word you can head to the Writer's Room at any time to invest the upgrade point, and we have an Alan Wake 2 Words of Power guide if you need a little assistance.

6. Change up your reality

(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 features an ambitious narrative told across two realities – the Pacific NorthWest, where Saga Anderson is investigating a series of ritualistic murders, and the Dark Place, where Alan Wake is trying to escape a looping nightmare. While you can play through each of these storylines linearly, the game does give you the option of jumping between the two characters once you've completed Act 2 of each respective journey. To alternate between realities and change up the story path you're following, be on the lookout for the Janitor's mop and bucket in certain Break Room safe houses.

7. Manage your inventory carefully

(Image credit: Remedy)

Inventory space is limited in Alan Wake 2 so you'll need to pay careful attention to what you're carrying around on your adventure. If you're partial to exploring every shadowy corner of your environment, you'll quickly find yourself pretty flush with spare batteries, ammunition, and healing items. While the game does give you the option of discarding anything you no longer want to keep, remember that both Alan and Saga can store items in a Shoebox at Break Room locations. It is possible to upgrade your inventory space in Alan Wake 2, but you'll need to head off the beaten path to do so.

8. Read manuscript pages for more story

(Image credit: Remedy)

As you explore with Saga Anderson, you'll no doubt start locating Alan Wake 2 manuscript pages. Some are given to you throughout the story while others will be found in Break Rooms or around other areas of interest. If a page is critical to the narrative you'll get a small slice of narration from Alan, but to get the most out of them you'll want to head into the Mind Place and over to Saga's desk. It's here where you can enjoy the full narration, with each page offering insight into events that are yet to come or additional context to horrors that have already befallen you.

9. Look out for maps

(Image credit: Remedy)

There's a lot to see and do in Alan Wake 2, but getting around without a map can be pretty damned tricky. Something Remedy doesn't make exceptionally clear is that it's possible to walk around these spaces blind if you aren't careful when visiting uncharted territories. Once you enter a new location, keep a sharp eye out for a map of the area which will be pinned to a nearby wall. If you're struggling, we have a guide to all of the Alan Wake 2 maps and where you can find them sooner rather than later. If you're really up for exploring, you can also find Alan Wake 2 collectible maps to help find the Cult Stashes and Words of Power faster.

10. Prepare to backtrack as the world changes

(Image credit: Remedy)

As important as exploration is to Alan Wake 2, it's worth remembering that areas will continually open up over time – revealing new secrets, story, and collectibles. For Alan, once you complete a chapter you'll typically find that the Dark Place alters its shape around him, opening up new areas for you to creep through. As for Saga, completing an act of the story will usually see flooding recede in different areas of the Pacific NorthWest. If you can reach Saga's car, you can use it at pretty much any time to return to Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery areas.

11. Use the Case Board frequently

(Image credit: Remedy)

Progression through Saga Anderson's side of the story is dictated by the Case Board, a mission tracker which can be accessed from the back wall of the Mind Place. You'll be introduced at the Alan Wake 2 crime scene at the start of the game and you'll be using it throughout. Anytime you find a piece of information that can aid you – everything from the nature of the Dark Place, to the status of your murder investigations, to active tracking of side-quests and collectibles – it can be added to the Case Board and open up new opportunities in the world. We have a full guide on how to use Alan Wake 2 case board if you're still struggling.

12. …and do the same with Alan's Plot Board

(Image credit: Remedy)

When you're playing as Alan Wake you'll be able to use the Plot Board, accessible from the Writer's Room at any time. As you navigate levels you will encounter scenes that you can manipulate in the world by discovering and changing plot elements on this board. When you come to work out how to complete the ritual in Alan Wake 2 for example, you'll be cycling through stories elements to remove some blocked paths and open up the way ahead.

13. Experiment with the Angel Light to find hidden areas and resources

(Image credit: Remedy)

As you explore the Dark Place you'll find that you're able to rewrite pockets of reality with the Angel Lamp, a new tool available to Alan Wake. While its use is mission critical to progression, it can also unveil new areas of the environment – unlocking new Echoes in Alan Wake 2, as well as hidden resources and Words of Power. The Angel Lamp can store up-to four charges of light, each drawn from the environment. As you explore, walk toward bright areas; if you see a reticule appear, this indicates that the light can be drawn into the lamp or deployed to a certain location to warp reality.