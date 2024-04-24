New Deadpool 3 trailer links to a key Wolverine moment from the comics, which could hint at the movie's mysterious story

One eagle-eyed Marvel fan has spotted a key moment in the new Deadpool 3 trailer that links to a very specific location in a Wolverine comic – Pym Falls, which may have just teased movie's plot.

On Reddit, the fan shared a side-by-side comparison of the shot in the trailer where we see a group of Marvel characters standing around Ant-Man's giant skull, against an illustration from a Wolverine comic showing the giant corpse of what looks to be a superhero, laying in a wide open space by a city. This image appears in Wolverine (Vol. 3) #71, and is said to be the remains of Henry Pym AKA a variation of Ant-Man, now dormant in a post-apocalyptic place known as Pym Falls. See the images below.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Soon after the picture was posted, the Deadpool 3 plot theories started rolling in. Many had questions about Ant-Man’s suspected death in that particular universe, whereas others wondered how he is connected to the upcoming flick. "He's in the Void, the place where Alioth lives. It seems that a significant portion of the movie takes place in The Void," said one fan, prompting them to share a plot theory of their own...

"Based on the two trailers, the story seems to be: Somebody who doesn't belong in Deadpool's universe shows up and it starts causing an incursion… TVA shows up to prune the universe to protect the greater multiverse, Deadpool negotiates with them that if he can kill the person they won't prune his universe…Deadpool asks for assistance in accomplishing the task and TVA puts him onto a variant of Wolverine…Deadpool tries to recruit him, but he refuses, so (Deadpool) manages to drag him into the Void and they fight…Down in the Void, (Deadpool and Wolverine) have to keep one step ahead of Alioth and make unlikely friends along the way, including survivors from various other cinematic universes."

We don't know about you, but that sounds pretty plausible to us, and the other Marvel fans think so, with some adding further speculation over who could be behind the madness. "What if Cassandra Nova is 'mind controlling' characters from Deadpool's universe (or even the TVA) from the Void, similar to how Sinister Strange did in Multiverse of Madness?" replied one user, while another pointed the finger at an alternative MCU big bad, "Kang already stated that he killed all the Avengers, perhaps this is one of them."

Although an official plotline for Deadpool 3, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, has not yet been released, we do know that the movie welcomes back Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) as he teams up with X-Men’s Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to defeat a common enemy. Alongside the super duo, the cast also includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this July 26 in US theaters and on July 25 in the UK.