When does Fortnite Season 3 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 3 start is a question keen players may already be considering, even though we're only around a month into the current season in progress, and they might also be thinking about what the next theme will be running through the Season 3 Battle Pass. There have been plenty of changes for us to get used to already in Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 5, with the Myths and Mortals theme introducing various Olympic champions and their mythic powers to mix things up in the battle royale.

However, Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and will already be planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of this chapter. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 5 may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 3 start in Chapter 5? The Fortnite Season 3 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 2 Battle Pass will end on May 24, 2024 at 2am ET. This means that the Fortnite Season 3 start date will most likely also be Friday May 24, 2024 following the usual downtime for the transition, but it will be a while before we receive official confirmation of this. It's unlikely there will be another significant Fortnite live event to mark this changeover, as these tend to be reserved for the overall conclusion of chapters now.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 3?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing, we don't have official confirmation of what the biggest changes for Fortnite Season 3 will be as it's too early for that, and so far no solid information has been leaked about what's to come. We have seen some recent changes implemented that could have an effect on future seasons, such as removing Fortnite's cosmetic rarity system which has already proven unpopular with players. A potentially welcome feature to be added as part of that update, showing the planned date cosmetics are due to be rotated out in the Item Shop, won't be launching until late May so will likely coincide with the start of Season 3.

Fortnite have randomly removed every mention of "Weapon Charms" with this update, which is strange because they didn't remove any other scrapped cosmetic type like Hats, Bus Themes, etc.. 🤔Maybe preparing for a release with First-Person later this year along with Chapter 6 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/IeuR7FMWJmApril 10, 2024 See more

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, a recent update removed all mentions of "Weapon Charms" from the game, which is unusual as references to other abandoned cosmetic types are still there. This could mean they're actually being prepped for a future release further down the line, along with the long-awaited Fortnite first person mode which would actually make weapon charms much more visible.

Fortnite are working on a new "Picture-in-Picture" feature where you can link your Fortnite account to some platforms and watch (+ Like, Unlike & Report) videos while playing ‼️This also has an "Advert" widget (maybe ads?), and one of the platforms might be TikTok 👀 pic.twitter.com/ChyUDsDegRApril 10, 2024 See more

HYPEX also confirms that Epic are working on a new "Picture-in-Picture" mode, which should allow you to link your Fortnite account to other platforms so you can watch videos while playing the game. One of the suggested platforms is TikTok, and you can Like, Unlike, and Report the videos you view.

FORTNITE OG NEWS ‼️After Fortnite announced that "Fortnite OG" will return in 2024, today they revealed that they wanna bring it back with a different twist than last time.. "It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same." [VIA @axios] pic.twitter.com/PIVcO8NonUDecember 9, 2023 See more

Finally, Epic have previously confirmed that Fortnite OG will be returning at some point during 2024. They've been quoted saying that "It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same." This implies that it may come back in a format other than a short season, but for now we'll have to wait and see what gets announced in the future.

How much will the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in May 2024.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 5 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.