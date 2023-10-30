The Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree stash puzzle explained

The Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree stash puzzle in Cauldron Lake is one of the game's hardest puzzles - all based around the fact that it's really easy to miss one of the essential clues, what with the irregular environment, pitch darkness, and the occasional hatchet being flung at Saga's neck. Don't worry though - I and others have combed the undergrowth around Cauldron Lake to find the solution, presented to you below! Here's the answer and solution to that damn Rock Rock Tree stash puzzle in Alan Wake 2.

How to open the Rock Rock Tree stash in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

The Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree stash is incredibly hard to open because there's a clue that's really easy to miss, painted on the opposite side of a rock just in the stream South of the Stash. With that in mind, that makes a total of three clues painted nearby:

3 + 3: On the rock behind the stash

On the rock behind the stash 7 - 2: On the rock down in the Stream from the Stash

On the rock down in the Stream from the Stash 6 + 2: On the tree West of the Stash

It's the middle one of these that's very easy to miss, but once you have that info, you can infer that the code for the Rock Rock Tree Stash is 6 5 8. Technically with those clues it could also be 568, but… well, it just isn't, and by process of elimination, trying one and failing can easily demonstrate that it's the other possible code.

Once you enter the correct code, the padlock will pop and reveal the stash's contents - a flare, a propane tank and a trauma kit. Nothing massive, but if you're working your way through all of the Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash locations, these little injections of resources can do a lot to keep you going - plus there's a few stashes that have great rewards inside them, like the Alan Wake 2 crossbow, so it's good to get into the habit of popping these when you see them.

