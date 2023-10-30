The Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree stash puzzle explained

By Joel Franey
published

The Rock Rock Tree stash in Alan Wake 2 and Cauldron Lake requires a keen eye to unlock

Alan Wake 2 rock rock tree
(Image credit: Remedy)

The Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree stash puzzle in Cauldron Lake is one of the game's hardest puzzles - all based around the fact that it's really easy to miss one of the essential clues, what with the irregular environment, pitch darkness, and the occasional hatchet being flung at Saga's neck. Don't worry though - I and others have combed the undergrowth around Cauldron Lake to find the solution, presented to you below! Here's the answer and solution to that damn Rock Rock Tree stash puzzle in Alan Wake 2.

How to open the Rock Rock Tree stash in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 rock rock tree

(Image credit: Remedy)

The Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree stash is incredibly hard to open because there's a clue that's really easy to miss, painted on the opposite side of a rock just in the stream South of the Stash. With that in mind, that makes a total of three clues painted nearby:

  • 3 + 3: On the rock behind the stash
  • 7 - 2: On the rock down in the Stream from the Stash
  • 6 + 2: On the tree West of the Stash
More Alan Wake 2 guides

Alan Wake 2 Nightingale
Alan Wake 2 crime scene
How to complete the ritual in Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake 2 Witch's Hut fuse

It's the middle one of these that's very easy to miss, but once you have that info, you can infer that the code for the Rock Rock Tree Stash is 6 5 8. Technically with those clues it could also be 568, but… well, it just isn't, and by process of elimination, trying one and failing can easily demonstrate that it's the other possible code.

Once you enter the correct code, the padlock will pop and reveal the stash's contents - a flare, a propane tank and a trauma kit. Nothing massive, but if you're working your way through all of the Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash locations, these little injections of resources can do a lot to keep you going - plus there's a few stashes that have great rewards inside them, like the Alan Wake 2 crossbow, so it's good to get into the habit of popping these when you see them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments