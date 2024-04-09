Does Sea of Thieves progress carry over to PS5?

Knowing whether Sea of Thieves progress carries over to PS5 is an important consideration if you've previously sailed the seas on Xbox or PC, but are now looking to make the move over to PlayStation. If you've spent time earning Commendations for your pirate and hoarding copious amounts of booty then you don't want to have to start again from scratch, and while Sea of Thieves crossplay means you can connect with others across all platforms, that doesn't necessarily mean your progress will work in the same way. Thankfully, your Sea of Thieves progress does carry over to PS5, and here's everything you need to know about the process for this.

How to transfer Sea of Thieves progress to PS5

When you begin playing Sea of Thieves on PS5 you'll be prompted to link your PlayStation and Microsoft accounts, and once that is set up you'll be able to access any of your active pirate characters on the PlayStation version. This means you'll be able to continue your adventure progress from where you left off, and have access to all of the gold, Doubloons, Ancient Coins, Commendations, and Twitch Drops you earned with that pirate.

You'll also be able to use all of the previous cosmetics you've earned or purchased, except for a few designated platform exclusive items. For example, the Duke ship cosmetics that were available as part of the Xbox Series launch can't be used on PS5, while cosmetics such as the Ruby Viper items or Dauntless Adventurer Closed Beta rewards that are exclusive to PlayStation will not transfer to Xbox or PC. Plans are currently underway for a unique sail to be made available to all players during the PS5 launch period, to celebrate pirate from the various platforms coming together.

Once your PlayStation and Microsoft accounts are linked, you can enjoy cross-progression over all platforms going forward – so whether you're playing on PS5, Xbox, or PC, you'll always have the latest version of your pirate available to continue progress on your adventure.

