Talk To Me directors open up about their new Street Fighter movie

Michael and Danny Philippou wouldn't be opposed to helming a superhero movie, but they're keen to concentrate on other IPs for now...

The directing duo, who first made a name for themselves via their RackaRacka YouTube channel, sat down with the Inside Total Film podcast recently to discuss their feature-length debut Talk to Me – and what's next for them once the horror hit has been released.

When asked whether they'd ever be keen to oversee a Marvel production, the Philippous started chatting about their upcoming adaptation of popular video game series Street Fighter, and how it's allowing them to develop a "big scale" movie without having to adhere to an existing cinematic universe.

"[It's] way early days," says Danny. "There's not a whole established world in film, we don't have to fit into this section and do this and that."

(Image credit: A24)

"Game-to-film is very difficult but it's exciting to us because we love the game so much," Michael interjects. "We've been diving into the roots of that and where it comes from, and the things that inspired Street Fighter. We're excited to do that, like on a big scale.

"We're not opposed to doing, like, the Marvel stuff and that down the road maybe, but like you said before, there's so many of these original ideas that we have; that feels like something we really want to start getting out of our heads first."

Starring Alexandra Jensen, Miranda Otto, and Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me centers on grief-stricken teenager Mia, who's still struggling to come to terms with her mother's sudden death two years earlier. To distract herself from the anniversary, she convinces her best pal Jade to come with her to a party held by two social media-savvy séance junkies – and signs up to take a turn conversing with the dead. What could possibly go wrong?!

It releases in UK and US cinemas on July 28. For the rest of our interview with the Philippou brothers, check out the latest episode of Inside Total Film, available on:

For more, check out our guide to all the major movie release dates for everything else 2023 has in store.