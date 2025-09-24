First look at Chun-Li in the Street Fighter movie makes me think this is going to be pretty good, actually

After a wave of game-accurate character reveals in recent weeks, we've now been given a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Chun-Li in the Street Fighter movie.

Dan actor Andrew Schulz posted a picture of Chun-Li actor Callina Liang from the set of the live-action adaptation of Capcom's legendary fighting series.

While the full costume hasn't been revealed, we're given a glimpse of Chun-Li's iconic hairstyle, plus the studded blue collar of the martial artist. It's difficult to glean too much from such an under-wraps look, but it sure looks like this iteration of Chun-Li is taking slightly more inspiration from her Street Fighter 2 days compared to the garish gold trim of later versions – from Street Fighter 5 and onwards.

Alongside the sliver of Chun-Li content is a fresh look at Noah Centineo's Ken, complete with a hairstyle that mirrors his Street Fighter 5 appearance.

All told, it only adds to the growing sense of feeling that the cast and crew behind the Street Fighter movie are all-in on paying homage to the game series if nothing else. Whether the movie itself will be a surefire hit (the proof is in the Hadouken pudding, of course) remains to be seen, but there have been very few adaptations that look this convincing and true to the source material before.

Elsewhere, we've seen fragmented looks at other characters, including the shadow of Cody Rhodes' Guile and 50 Cent in training with his Balrog haircut.

The Street Fighter movie, which is due to hit cinemas on October 16, 2026, also stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, WWE star Roman Reigns as Akuma, and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison.

