Netflix star is unrecognizable in first look at Ken Masters in live-action Street Fighter movie

Filming for the live-action Street Fighter movie looks to be underway as star Noah Centineo has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself as Ken Masters.

In the photo, which can be viewed below, Centineo shows off his newly ripped physique and some blonde locks – giving us our first look at Ken in the upcoming film. The cast so far is as follows: Cody Rhodes as Guile, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan, and Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim).

Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) took over directing duties after Talk to Me and Bring Her Back directors Danny and Michael Philippou stepped down from the project in 2024. The screenplay was penned by Dalan Musson, who co-wrote Captain America: Brave New World. Filming reportedly began in Australia on August 18.

Sony was initially set to distribute the film, with a previously reported release date of March 20, 2026. The film was shortly pulled from the release calendar, however, after news that Sakurai had signed on to direct. A new report says that Paramount Pictures is now set to distribute the film after reaching a deal with video game studio Legendary Entertainment.

Street Fighter does not yet have a new release date.