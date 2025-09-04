Street Fighter movie delays release date as it invites everyone to choose their fighter with retro character select cast announcement

The upcoming Street Fighter movie has a new home at Paramount as the studio has struck a deal with Legendary, the production company working on the new film (per THR). With the new studio comes a later release date, moved back to October 2026 from its original date of March 26, 2026. But there's some good news for Street Fighter fans as well, as the full cast and synopsis for the movie have now been revealed.

First, here's the official synopsis:

"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it's GAME OVER!"

And here's the full cast list:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Orville Peck as Vega

50 Cent as Balrog

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Roman Reigns as Akuma

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Eric André as Don Sauvage

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

Along with announcing the cast, the official Street Fighter movie Instagram account shared a set of images of the cast done up in the style of the classic character select screen from Street Fighter II.

Check it out:

Long time Street Fighter players will recognize the presence of many of the characters from 1991's all-time great Street Fighter II, including the main trio of Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li, as well as co-lead character Guile. International fans should also note that Vega, M. Bison, and Vega are the American versions of those characters, whose names are swapped around outside the US and some other territories.

There are also some rather obscure characters in the mix. Joe, played by Alexander Volkanovski, is from 1987's original Street Fighter. And Rayna Vallandingham's Juli is one of two sub-bosses from Street Fighter Alpha, along with her companion Juni, who doesn't seem to be in the film. But most obscure of all is Eric Andre's Don Sauvage, a background character from a single stage in 2016's Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter now releases on October 16, 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of the best fighting games you can play right now.