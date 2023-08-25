Starfield release times for early access and launch day

There are a few Starfield release times to be aware of as Starfield launches on September 6 but early access begins a few days earlier. For both the launch of the early access phase and the full release, the time will be the same around the world - midnight GMT - so that means a lot of time zone conversions to understand when exactly you’ll be able to play Starfield. Here are the exact release times for Starfield’s early access period and full launch.

Starfield early access release times

Starfield early access begins on September 1 for those that pre-ordered either the Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Constellation Edition of the game. Due to the exact release time, this works out as August 31 for the Americas:

US Pacific: 5PM on August 31

5PM on August 31 US Eastern: 8PM on August 31

8PM on August 31 UK: 1AM on September 1

1AM on September 1 Europe: 2AM on September 1

If your region isn’t listed above, you can find out when Starfield’s early access begins by converting 00:00 GMT to your time zone.

Starfield launch day release times

Starfield launches fully on September 6, including on Xbox and PC Game Pass. As with the early access release, it’ll be available to everyone at the same time globally, which also works out as September 5 for the Americas:

US Pacific: 5PM on September 5

5PM on September 5 US Eastern: 8PM on September 5

8PM on September 5 UK: 1AM on September 6

1AM on September 6 Europe: 2AM on September 6

Again, be sure to convert 00:00 GMT to your time zone to find out when Starfield launches wherever you are. Regardless of if you plan on playing Starfield during the early access period or on launch day, you can preload Starfield now too!