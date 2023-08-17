Starfield preload dates, time and file size

Starfield preload times have been confirmed, with the game becoming available to download on August 17 for Xbox and Windows PC, and August 30 for Steam. You won't be able to play it then, obviously - Starfield Early Access is apparently "up to five days", meaning the game should be playable on September 1 for those that have paid extra for it.

When can I preload Starfield?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda has confirmed two different Starfield preload dates:

August 17 - Xbox and Windows PCs

- Xbox and Windows PCs August 30 - Steam

So, if you're getting the game on Game Pass or buying it on the Windows/Microsoft Store you can start preloading it now, while Steam will have to wait until August 30th. Hopefully that will still be enough time to get the game down for early access considering the file size, which I'll cover below.

Starfield preload times

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield preload time will vary according platform but you can currently start the download on Xbox through Game Pass, and PC via the Windows Store. The Steam preload will obviously not be happening until August 30, so we'll update that info if it becomes available ahead of time - Steam usually has a countdown or listing for a time when a product nears availability.

Starfield install size

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Starfield install size varies by platform, with the following download file sizes on Xbox and PC:

Starfield Xbox install size - 126.1 GB

- 126.1 GB Starfield PC install size - 139.84 GB

Obviously that's a lot, and there's no clear explanation why the PC version is nearly 15GB bigger than Xbox. I'm going to say extra texture sizes, and other expanded assets that aren't as locked down as on console. Either way, it obviously means that, while you can pre-download it right now, you might need to prepare and clear some drive space first. Question is, which games are you clearing to make room?



