GTA Online adds "luxury" mansions that could cost you almost $200 in real-world cash, and somehow that's still "way cheaper" than some players imagined
I hope you've saved up enough in-game cash
GTA Online's big new update, A Safehouse in the Hills, is here, and I certainly hope you have enough in-game cash saved up to splash on its new mansions – because these things don't come cheap.
In a blog post from Rockstar Games, the new mansions are described as "luxury real estate," aimed at "those who have reached the highest rungs of the criminal ladder" to "celebrate your triumph with a painstakingly crafted palace in one of Los Santos' most exclusive neighborhoods, complete with breathtaking views, the finest amenities, and countless ways to customize and make it your own."
Luxury is clearly the word, as the cheapest mansion available (the Tongva Estate) – with no additional add-ons – comes in at $11.5 million in-game cash (that's before a $2 million discount you can get if you completed the three New Listing missions before December 7). To put that into perspective, a Shark Card for $10 million in GTA Online costs $100/£75 in real-world money, so if you've not got enough GTA dollars saved up already, it's not exactly a cheap solution.
And keep in mind, that's the cheapest mansion available. The most expensive one is the aptly titled Richman Villa, which – with all the priciest add-ons (and no $2 million discount) – costs $18,707,500 in-game cash. So, you know, not that far off from $200 of your real, hard-earned cash. Yikes
Obviously, microtransactions aren't the only way to earn currency in GTA Online – you can rack it up simply by playing, but you should expect quite a grind if you're starting from zero. Despite those costs, though, some players actually say the mansions are "way cheaper than I imagined," with another agreeing: "That's actually quite cheap." So hey, if you came prepared, it might just be a good day for you.
