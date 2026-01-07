"This is about the arrogance of a company like Rockstar": Labor union pushes for relief for fired GTA 6 devs as Rockstar insists it only cracked down on leakers

The ongoing dispute over Rockstar's October 2025 firing of 34 GTA 6 developers, including 31 in the UK and three in Canada, has now seen the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain ask a judge for interim relief for the affected employees.

As IGN reports, at a January 5 hearing at Glasgow, Scotland's Tribunals Centre, the IWGB pressed for interim relief – which would grant fired employees payroll and, where applicable, work visa reinstatement ahead of full trial determination – accusing Rockstar of "brutal union-busting".

The IWGB says it is "confident in the strength of the case we have brought against Rockstar Games," plainly arguing "Rockstar broke the law when it summarily dismissed 31 of our members." (Due to regional and union divide as well as labor law differences, the three affected Canada employees aren't included here.)

"This case is not just about the suffering of the 31 people who lost their livelihoods in the blink of an eye," the union says. "This is about the arrogance of a company like Rockstar thinking that its size and profitability grant it an unlimited licence to abuse its workers, and to do so with impunity."

A spokesperson for Rockstar issued its own statement, holding to the claim that the company fired these employees