"This is about the arrogance of a company like Rockstar": Labor union pushes for relief for fired GTA 6 devs as Rockstar insists it only cracked down on leakers

Interim relief would afford the fired employees payroll

Two bikers posing with a revolver and a motorbike in Grand Theft Auto 6 area Ambrosia
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The ongoing dispute over Rockstar's October 2025 firing of 34 GTA 6 developers, including 31 in the UK and three in Canada, has now seen the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain ask a judge for interim relief for the affected employees.

As IGN reports, at a January 5 hearing at Glasgow, Scotland's Tribunals Centre, the IWGB pressed for interim relief – which would grant fired employees payroll and, where applicable, work visa reinstatement ahead of full trial determination – accusing Rockstar of "brutal union-busting".