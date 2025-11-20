GTA 6 developer Rockstar is "a machine" in "an industry rife with work exploitation, unfair practice, and unreasonable working conditions," protesters say after recent firings

GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games has been accused of leaving "lives in disarray" at a protest following the company's recent firing of over 30 employees, as protesters urge "people to think of the human cost."

Last month, Rockstar Games parted ways with over 30 employees in a move that the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) alleged was "the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry," claiming that the move was over "union activity." Rockstar disputes this, alleging that the individuals let go were "found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum," and that "this was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities."

Since then, IW