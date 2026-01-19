GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games' Scotland studio cordoned off as fire and rescue services are called to attend "an incident" which may have been caused by a boiler room explosion

Emergency services were called to GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games' Edinburgh studio, Rockstar North, in Scotland today following an incident that may reportedly have been caused by an explosion in a boiler room.

In a statement ( via The Herald ), a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says: "We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday, 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh." The Herald reports that around seven SFRS vehicles were sent to the scene, and the building was cordoned off.

"Operations Control mobilized three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building," the statement continues. Crews had left the scene by 9:21am, and "there were no reported casualties."