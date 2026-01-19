GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games' Scotland studio cordoned off as fire and rescue services are called to attend "an incident" which may have been caused by a boiler room explosion

No casualties were reported

Emergency services were called to GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games' Edinburgh studio, Rockstar North, in Scotland today following an incident that may reportedly have been caused by an explosion in a boiler room.

In a statement (via The Herald), a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says: "We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday, 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh." The Herald reports that around seven SFRS vehicles were sent to the scene, and the building was cordoned off.