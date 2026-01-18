Terminally ill GTA 6 fan with 6-12 months to live has seemingly been put in touch with Rockstar about playing the game early
By Kaan Serin published
After the studio did the same with Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar Games has seemingly gotten into contact with a terminally ill fan looking to play GTA 6 before its launch later this year on November 19, 2026.
That's according to a now deleted LinkedIn post from Ubisoft developer Anthony Armstrong, who appealed on behalf of a family member diagnosed with cancer and "given 6-12 months to live."
"The reason I am reaching out is that they are a huge GTA fan and, with this latest update, he may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA 6 launch, best case scenario he will be leaving us the same month it does," Armstrong wrote, before hoping his family member could "have a chance to experience the game, before passing."