GTA 6 reportedly might not be "content complete," but while Rockstar won't "release in any sort of compromised state" the November launch date still feels "more real" than before

Industry insider and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims that when he last heard about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, the game was "not content complete", but he is still hopeful for the November 2026 release date, which he describes as "more real" than the previous 2025 or May 2026 dates.

Speaking on the Button Mash Podcast , Schreier discusses Rockstar's usual development cycle, and how GTA 6 is currently following the same pattern as Red Dead Redemption 2. "This is how Rockstar works, or at least has worked in recent decades I suppose," he says.

"In the recent, the last decade, with Red Dead 2, if you look at the history there, they announced it for fall 2017, then it slipped to spring 2018, and then it slipped again to fall 2018, and then it landed October of that year. So I wouldn't be super shocked if that is what happens again this time around."