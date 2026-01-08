GTA 6 reportedly might not be "content complete," but while Rockstar won't "release in any sort of compromised state" the November launch date still feels "more real" than before

"They really can't settle for anything less than perfection," says Jason Schreier

GTA 6
Industry insider and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims that when he last heard about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, the game was "not content complete", but he is still hopeful for the November 2026 release date, which he describes as "more real" than the previous 2025 or May 2026 dates.

Speaking on the Button Mash Podcast, Schreier discusses Rockstar's usual development cycle, and how GTA 6 is currently following the same pattern as Red Dead Redemption 2. "This is how Rockstar works, or at least has worked in recent decades I suppose," he says.