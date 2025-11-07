GTA 6's delay reportedly had nothing to do with recent Rockstar Games firings and alleged union busting, but it could impact production further down the line

The GTA maker was recently accused of union busting after firing over 30 employees

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's release date delay comes at an already tumultuous time for developer Rockstar Games, which is currently being accused of punishing employees for trying to organize a union, but the two events are reportedly unconnected.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier jumped online to set the record straight after swaths of fans speculated that GTA 6 was delayed because Rockstar Games recently dismissed over 30 employees.

"This delay was not due to the firings last Thursday," he writes on ResetEra. "While the fallout from those firings could certainly have a long-term impact on the project and lead to more missed deadlines in the future – due to those vacant roles, protracted legal battles, morale loss, etc. – the game did not slip six months because 34 people were fired a week ago."

