After another GTA 6 delay he called unlikely, Take-Two CEO says "bad things happen" when games are rushed and breaks out his favorite phrase: "I'm highly confident on the new date"

GTA 6 has been delayed again, chest-bumping its already late 2026 launch date back further with a new plan to release in November 2026, but at least publisher Take-Two is being chill about it.

No worries, bro. Take your flip-flops off. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick tells IGN, "I'm highly confident on the new date," repeating what he said nearly a year ago about developer Rockstar's initial 2025 launch goal.

Relax, bro. Rockstar was accused of "ruthless" union-busting only last week; at the time, a Take-Two spokesperson told GamesRadar+, "Rockstar Games terminated a small number of individuals for gross misconduct, and for no other reason. As always, we fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach."

This week, Take-Two's share prices plummeted nearly 10% after the company announced its newest GTA 6 delay (as of writing, those prices are inching back up, as Take-Two's investor call is underway). But I'm sure it's all fine.

Zelnick is at least acting like it is. He separately tells IGN, "We've had more time to develop the title. And so we are getting closer to the release. We are grateful that it is still within the same fiscal year. And mostly we're grateful to Rockstar for constantly seeking perfection."

The r/GTA6 subreddit is having a harder time with managing anxiety, however. Their chill has been delayed 12 months. Instead, the community's official delay discussion thread features plans to age into "Medicare when GTA 6 comes out," and acidic warnings that, "This game better have 0 bugs nothing."

"There have been limited circumstances where more time was required to polish a title and make sure that it was spectacular," Zelnick puts it, indirectly addressing this sort of fan criticism. "When our competitors go to market before something was ready, bad things happen."

GTA 6 dev Rockstar says recent firings were due to leaks of "confidential information" and were "in no way related to people's right to join a union."