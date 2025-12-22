The Super Mario Galaxy Movie star Jack Black says fans of the classic Wii game will be "very pleased" with the new movie

Given that it's inspired by one of the best Mario games ever, there are high expectations for Illumation's animated sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. But the voice behind Mario's (currently miniaturised) nemesis, Jack Black, says fans of the game have plenty to look forward to.

Speaking exclusively to GamesRadar+ in London, Black touched on next year's sequel to the $1.36bn-grossing Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is taking its cues from 2007's Super Mario Galaxy on the Wii. "I am a sworn to secrecy, but there's tons of Easter eggs, and anyone who loves that universe will be very pleased with the way that it's been brought to the big screen."

Black should know: he's a keen gamer who had his own gaming-focused YouTube channel for a spell, and has voiced characters in several games – most notably, 2009's Brütal Legend. But Super Mario Galaxy isn't the only Mario game that the new movie is drawing from: references to Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Wonder can be seen in the film's first trailer.

Starring Chris Pratt as Mario and Black as his fire-breathing arch-nemesis, Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is adding some serious star power to the cast. The big names announced so far include Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, who's playing 'cosmic protector' Princess Rosalina, and Oppenheimer's Benny Safdie, who's joining the cast as Bowser's "mischievous" son, Bowser Jr. But, despite the Super Mario Bros. Movie post-credits scene teasing his inclusion, so far there's been no official sighting of Yoshi outside of leaked materials, like Old Spice deodorants.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens in theaters on April 3, 2026.