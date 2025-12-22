The Super Mario Galaxy Movie star Jack Black says fans of the classic Wii game will be "very pleased" with the new movie

Exclusive | The voice behind Bowser says fans of one of the best Mario games ever have much to look forward to in next year's animated sequel

Super Mario Galaxy movie
(Image credit: Illumination/Nintendo)

Given that it's inspired by one of the best Mario games ever, there are high expectations for Illumation's animated sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. But the voice behind Mario's (currently miniaturised) nemesis, Jack Black, says fans of the game have plenty to look forward to.

Speaking exclusively to GamesRadar+ in London, Black touched on next year's sequel to the $1.36bn-grossing Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is taking its cues from 2007's Super Mario Galaxy on the Wii. "I am a sworn to secrecy, but there's tons of Easter eggs, and anyone who loves that universe will be very pleased with the way that it's been brought to the big screen."

