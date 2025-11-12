The Super Mario Galaxy Movie isn't just adapting the Wii classic, it's also taking inspiration from Super Mario Odyssey

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie isn't just taking inspiration from the game of the same name, by the looks of things – it could also be inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

That's based on one quick scene in the new trailer, which was unveiled during the November 12 Nintendo Direct. In it, we see Mario and Luigi racing across the desert on motorbikes, with some upside-down pyramids in the background. Just what the duo is up to is unclear, but it looks very much like the Sand Kingdom from Odyssey, which features the Inverted Pyramid.

A biking sequence like this isn't included in that game, so it's possible this moment is another Mario Kart-inspired race sequence, too.

It would make a lot of sense if the film is taking inspiration from other games. "While the Super Mario Galaxy games are the core inspiration for our story, this next film holds surprises for fans of every Mario era," Illumination's Chris Meledandri has said.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a look at Bowser Jr., (who was leaked ahead of time in a peculiar way) sporting his Super Mario Wonder look, along with Princess Rosalina, and the miniaturized version of Bowser (who is painting some… interesting creations).

It was also revealed in the Direct that Rosalina will be voiced by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer, The Odyssey) is the voice of Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming video game movies for everything else that's on the way.