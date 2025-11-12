The Super Mario Galaxy Movie isn't just adapting the Wii classic, it's also taking inspiration from Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Galaxy could be taking inspiration from another game

Princess Peach and Mario in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
(Image credit: Universal)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie isn't just taking inspiration from the game of the same name, by the looks of things – it could also be inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

That's based on one quick scene in the new trailer, which was unveiled during the November 12 Nintendo Direct. In it, we see Mario and Luigi racing across the desert on motorbikes, with some upside-down pyramids in the background. Just what the duo is up to is unclear, but it looks very much like the Sand Kingdom from Odyssey, which features the Inverted Pyramid.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a look at Bowser Jr., (who was leaked ahead of time in a peculiar way) sporting his Super Mario Wonder look, along with Princess Rosalina, and the miniaturized version of Bowser (who is painting some… interesting creations).

