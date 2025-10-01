Toy Story 5 is a "Jessie story" with a Buzz and Woody reunion, according to Tim Allen

Toy Story star Tim Allen has shared a tease about the upcoming fivequel – and it sounds like the movie will revolve around cowgirl Jessie.

Allen voices Buzz Lightyear in the beloved Pixar series, and he's set to reprise his role alongside Tom Hanks as Woody in Toy Story 5.

"It's such a great story. I can only tell a little bit of it," Allen said on Live with Kelly and Mark. "It's a Jessie story, Tom and I have to reunite, and there's just the funniest thing, because there's a whole bunch of Buzzes involved. And there's a reason why there's a whole bunch of me, so there's 100 of me in a separate story, and I'm having so much fun."

Toy Story 5 was announced way back in 2023, though there haven't been very many updates since. Toy Story 4 ended with Buzz and Woody going their separate ways, with Woody choosing to stay with Bo Peep and the other lost toys at the carnival, while Buzz and Jessie returned to Bonnie. How the gang reunite is anyone's guess.

So far, the main plot point we know about Toy Story 5 is that the movie will involve technology, and Bonnie will have a tablet named Lilypad voiced by Anna Farris.

"I think it'll be surprising," Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter said back in 2023. "It's got some really cool stuff that you haven't seen before."

Alongside Hanks, Allen, and Farris, the movie will also star Joan Cusack as Jessie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, Tony Hale as Forky, and Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else that's in store.