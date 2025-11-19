Pixar director says "nobody's being robbed" of the original Toy Story trilogy with Toy Story 5: "They can have that and never watch another if they don't want to"

Toy Story 5 will reunite Buzz and Woody

Jessie and Bullseye in Toy Story 5
(Image credit: Disney)

Toy Story 5 is on the way, arriving 16 years after the release of Toy Story 3 back in 2010. That movie seemed to say goodbye to the toys and Andy, until Toy Story 4, released in 2019, reunited the gang once again.

As director Andrew Stanton sees it, there's always space for more stories. "So 3 was the end... of the Andy years," he told Empire. "Nobody's being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don't want to. But I've always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There's no promise that it stays in amber."

The fivequel will see the toys go up against Lilypad, a tablet voiced by Greta Lee. "Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime," reads the logline.

TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

