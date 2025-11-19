Pixar director says "nobody's being robbed" of the original Toy Story trilogy with Toy Story 5: "They can have that and never watch another if they don't want to"

Toy Story 5 is on the way, arriving 16 years after the release of Toy Story 3 back in 2010. That movie seemed to say goodbye to the toys and Andy, until Toy Story 4, released in 2019, reunited the gang once again.

As director Andrew Stanton sees it, there's always space for more stories. "So 3 was the end... of the Andy years," he told Empire. "Nobody's being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don't want to. But I've always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There's no promise that it stays in amber."

Toy Story 3 ended with Andy passing his toys over to youngster Bonnie and heading off to college, meaning the toys were parted from their beloved kid for good. Then, Toy Story 4 saw Woody go his separate ways from the others to live as a lost toy with Bo Peep.

The first trailer for Toy Story 5, however, makes it clear that Woody has reunited with his old pals, which has confused some fans who are wondering just how the cowboy found his way home.

The fivequel will see the toys go up against Lilypad, a tablet voiced by Greta Lee. "Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime," reads the logline.

According to Buzz actor Tim Allen, the movie will also focus on our favorite cowgirl, Jessie. "It's such a great story. I can only tell a little bit of it," Allen said recently. "It's a Jessie story, Tom [Hanks] and I have to reunite, and there's just the funniest thing, because there's a whole bunch of Buzzes involved. And there's a reason why there's a whole bunch of me, so there's 100 of me in a separate story, and I'm having so much fun."

Toy Story 5 arrives on June 19, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else that's on the way.