Anora star Mikey Madison in talks to play two roles in upcoming adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe story that inspired a Mike Flanagan series and Wednesday season 2

Hot off the heels of winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in Anora, Mikey Madison may have set her sights on her next project.

Madison is in Talks to Star in A24’s upcoming adaptation of one of Edgar Allan Poe’s most beloved stories, The Masque of the Red Death, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The star is set to play dual roles in the re-imagining, led by filmmaker Charlie Polinger.

First published in 1842, The Masque of the Red Death follows Prince Prospero as he hides out in an abbey amongst other wealthy nobles, in an attempt to avoid a dangerous plague, known as the Red Death. All the while, the town’s peasant class suffers outside. One night, the nobles host a masquerade ball in seven rooms of the abbey, but the party is crashed by a mysterious figure disguised as a Red Death victim.

If cast, Madison will play twin sisters who have been separated, with one hidden among the lower class. Madison replaces The White Lotus and Immaculate star Sydney Sweeney, who had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

According to THR, Polinger’s adaptation has been described as "a quintessential A24 movie" full of "eyebrow-raising" and "meme-able scenes" suited to the TikTok generation. But audiences should expect some particularly out there scenes, as Poe’s story is not the for the faint of heart, containing orgies, drug use, and gory murder.

The Masque of the Red Death has been brought to the big screen many times, including Alan Birkinshaw’s 1989 film. The story has also served as inspiration for many projects, such as the Masquerade ball in The Phantom of the Opera and the second episode of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. Just last year, Jenna Ortega said Wednesday season 2 was inspired by The Masque of the Red Death.

A24’s The Masque of the Red Death is due to shoot at the end of this year or early next year. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.