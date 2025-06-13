American Psycho reboot has another potential Patrick Bateman: The White Lotus and Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger

Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho reboot is reportedly circling another potential Patrick Bateman: Patrick Schwarzenegger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Schwarzenegger is very much on the radar of the film’s producers," although some of those involved "fret that he hasn’t yet toplined a major feature." However, as THR points out, neither had Christian Bale when he took on the role in Mary Harron's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' satirical horror novel in 2000.

When asked by the publication if the role was on his list of career goals, Schwarzenegger replied, "What’s on the very top of it is to work with a person like that, like Luca."

No casting announcements for the movie have been made yet, but Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi have previously been rumored to be taking on the role of investment banker by day and serial killer by night. At this year's CinemaCon, Call Me By Your Name and Challengers helmer Guadagino said he was in "conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads."

Contagion and The Bourne Ultimatum screenwriter Scott Z. Burns is penning the movie's script. "He's doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely," Guadagnino said at CinemaCon.

Schwarzenegger played Golden Boy in The Boys spin-off Gen V, and most recently starred as Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3. Next, he's starring alongside The Substance's Margaret Qualley in new Amazon romantic drama Love of Your Life.

Guadagnino's take on American Psycho doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies still to come in 2025.