American Psycho reboot is still looking for its Patrick Bateman, despite reports of Dune 2 star's casting

News
Luca Guadagnino hasn't found his Patrick Bateman yet

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman holding an axe during the horror movie American Psycho.
(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

American Psycho reboot director Luca Guadagnino is still looking for his Patrick Bateman, despite reports that the movie's lead had already been cast.

"We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' American Psycho, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much," Guadagnino said during a video appearance at this year's CinemaCon (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The filmmaker also confirmed that Contagion and The Bourne Ultimatum screenwriter Scott Z. Burns is penning the movie's script. "He's doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely," Guadagnino said, before adding that he's currently in "conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads."

In December 2024, however, reports emerged that Dune 2 and Elvis star Austin Butler would be taking on the role of investment banker and serial killer Patrick Bateman. Saltburn's Jacob Elordi was also rumored to be up for the part, but it seems like no official deals have been made yet.

Christian Bale took on the role in Mary Harron's 2000 adaptation of Ellis' satirical horror novel, while Reese Witherspoon played Patrick's oblivious fiancée Evelyn. The cast also included Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, and Justin Theroux.

Next up for Challengers and Queer helmer Guadagnino is After the Hunt, a thriller about a college professor who's forced to reckon with her own past after her colleague is faced with serious allegations, which stars Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri.

After the Hunt will arrive in theaters on October 10. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

