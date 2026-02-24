American Psycho author says "high-profile actors" have turned down the role of Patrick Bateman in the new movie, as they don't want to "be in the shoes of Christian Bale"

The search for Patrick Bateman continues

Bret Easton Ellis says Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho adaptation is still searching for its Patrick Bateman.

"A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can't name, have turned it down," Ellis said on his podcast. "I think maybe because they don't want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale."

Continued Ellis, "From what I’m told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie. It's a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie."

