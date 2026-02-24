American Psycho author says "high-profile actors" have turned down the role of Patrick Bateman in the new movie, as they don't want to "be in the shoes of Christian Bale"

Bret Easton Ellis says Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho adaptation is still searching for its Patrick Bateman.

"A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can't name, have turned it down," Ellis said on his podcast. "I think maybe because they don't want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale."

Last we heard in terms of casting, The White Lotus and Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger was eyeing the role... In 2024, however, Austin Butler, coming in hot off of Elvis, was nearly officially announced as Patrick Bateman. When Ellis says "high-profile actors," I think it's safe to say he's including Butler.

Continued Ellis, "From what I’m told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie. It's a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie."

Completely different could mean a few things... as you could almost say that the 2000 adaptation is vastly different from the 1991 novel (i.e., the open-ended ending, the violence). Because Guadagnino is helming the new adaptation, we can, at the very least, expect more of an arthouse feel and a banging soundtrack. Contagion and The Bourne Ultimatum screenwriter Scott Z. Burns is writing the movie's script... which gave me some pause, I'll admit. But Guadagnino said over the summer that Burns is "doing a great job."

