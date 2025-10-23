Helldivers 2 patch "marks a big step forward" for Arrowhead, which "made a bunch of changes behind the scenes" to fix over 200 bugs and finally tackle the game's performance woes

"While new features are coming, this patch marks a big step forward: both in the game itself and in how we work to improve it"

Helldivers 2's new patch apparently "marks a big step forward" for developer Arrowhead Game Studios and its approach to updates – namely, from here on out, the company's focusing more on what affects players' minute-to-minute experience rather than continuously adding to the game.

"This update focuses on what matters most right now: making Helldivers 2 feel better to play," the patch notes posted to the official Helldivers Discord server read. "We've overhauled how we approach patching to better target the pain points you've shared with us. That means more focus on stability, balance, and the issues that affect your experience the most."

Jorjani previously admitted that Arrowhead wasn't "getting a passing grade on performance and stability," as problems with Helldivers 2's PC optimization in particular has been a hot topic for months. Helldivers 2 updates even took a pause while the studio worked to sort out the root cause of the game's wonky performance – here's hoping this patch does the job.

