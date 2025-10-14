Helldivers 2 updates take a pause as Arrowhead commits to sorting out widespread performance issues "to make sure that we can get to a much more stable state that we can believe in"

Helldivers 2 is currently going through it, as even the CEO of developer Arrowhead, Shams Jorjani, admits, "We're not getting a passing grade on performance and stability ." While a development plan is in place to address the issues caused by technical debt ( accumulated from the game's numerous changes during development ), to aid the game's improvement, Arrowhead has confirmed that it will delay future updates.

A Democratic Conversation with Mikael Eriksson - YouTube Watch On

In a YouTube video titled "A Democratic Conversation with Mikael Eriksson," the Helldivers 2 director explained that new content will arrive in the game more slowly than usual to address the issues the game is facing. "We have made the decision to push some of our content and feature updates a little bit into the future" Eriksson explains, saying this is "to make sure that we can get to a much more stable state that we can believe in."

"We want to make sure that we update the game in ways that are more stable, in ways that are noticeable for players with every new update that we do." Eriksson added "We're taking this very seriously, and we're focusing way more now on addressing these issues to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again."

While Eriksson explains some fixes will come "fairly quickly," and that the team is "already making really big improvements." Considering the pace that Helldivers 2 has received new content updates over the past year and a half, I don't think it's unreasonable for Arrowhead to take a break to focus on making the game more playable, I'd much prefer that over new missions right now.

