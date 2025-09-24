Helldivers 2 devs address performance complaints, say "we want things to be in a better state, we are taking it very seriously" with an update next month just the start of "a bigger development plan"

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has acknowledged the third-person shooter's performance woes as it confirms "we are hard at work creating a roadmap to address this."

Arrowhead has been aware of Helldivers 2's performance woes for some time now. Earlier this month, CEO Shams Jorjani admitted that "we're not getting a passing grade on performance and stability" right now, noting that another 60-day action plan like was rolled out last year, "wouldn't be enough" to fix everything. Since then, the game has dropped to a "Mixed" recent rating on Steam amid ongoing complaints, with one of many recent negative reviews summarizing that the "game runs like absolute garbage."

"We know many of you have been experiencing issues including performance drops, stability hiccups, freezes, and the annoying audio bugs," a new message from the dev team acknowledges today. "We've seen the feedback across Discord, forums, Reddit and our dashboards. You've been loud, clear, and absolutely right to expect better. We also recognize that our recent updates haven't hit the mark, and our silence hasn't helped. That's on us. We read all of it and we are hard at work creating a roadmap to address this."

Thankfully, we can expect an update to land "mid October-ish" with "some key crash fixes," as well as "minor performance improvements," a fresh balance pass, bug fixes, and more, and that's just the start.

"For some of the bigger performances pieces unfortunately we can't wave a 'short-turnaround-magic-wand,' nor would a 60 day patch fix them fully (rather it would be duct tape where we need to solder); so we're working on a bigger development plan as to how we can address some of the larger concerns," the statement continues. "Short term, we think the above will make a noticeable improvement and beyond that we'll keep working on the top issues you keep raising."

Furthermore, Arrowhead is "planning more transparency and more talk" to keep fans in the loop going forward, which should hopefully help matters. In short, the devs conclude: "We hear you, we want things to be in a better state, we are taking it very seriously, we will continue working and sharing. Thanks for sticking with us!"

