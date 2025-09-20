Helldivers 2 fans fear General Brasch might be dead as an in-game transmission announces "the last surviving hero of the First Galactic War has passed away at 103"

Super Earth citizens, today's a tragic day. General Brasch, a veteran of the First Galactic War and the booming voice guiding players through the Helldivers 2 tutorial, is seemingly dead. But something's not quite adding up.

Flagged by Redditor u/elfengeschreynnn, a transmission from in-game reporter Coretta Kelly broke the news. "In a giant leap for Super Earth, the Helldivers have successfully entered the Gloom," she states. "Initial findings support the theory of Gloom spores as powerful mutagens."

Elsewhere in the war-torn universe, Kelly reports that "the last surviving hero of the First Galactic War has passed away at 103. His final words: 'Serving was my life's greatest honour'. And: the University of Super Earth is adopting a new standardised patriotism test for admissions. Applicants, make sure to stretch your saluting arm. And that, is All You Need to Know."

As far as we were aware, General Brasch was a veteran of the First Galactic War and, in his own words, "Super Earth's oldest and most grizzled war hero." The news report could be referring to him, though it would be odd to omit his name. Instead, the Redditor's theory is that "either Brasch's death was swept under the rug to avoid media attention or, a more undemocratic thought, that Brasch was nothing more than a propaganda piece, invented by High Command to Inspire Recruits to Join the SEAF." (Disclaimer: GamesRadar+ does not endorse undemocratic speculation.)

Making matters weirder, others in the thread pointed out that the maths doesn't exactly add up. Thing is, the First Galactic War ended in 2084. Helldivers 2 is currently set in 2185. So, whoever this war veteran is would've been two years old by the time the war ended - either they were the most democratic, violent baby in the universe or High Command retroactively called anyone alive at the time a "veteran" to instil more patriotism.

