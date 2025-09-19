Helldivers 2 dev has the unlucky task of crushing players' hopes, confirming there's no new Stratagem waiting at the end of this Strategic Opportunity: "I guess a new mech or orbital is asking a lot"

Oh no! The socialist murder bots are running secret mining operations! We have to claim their technology and wield it against the Gloom spore cloud! Good thing our weapons manufacturers are eager to help! Wait – what's that? This order doesn't reward any new Stratagems? Oh, OK, nevermind then.

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead revealed the disappointing truth in the third-person shooter's dedicated Discord channel; community manager Miitchimus says the Strategic Opportunity set to end in about 36 hours as of writing won't come with a big payoff, though they recognize players might have been misled into thinking otherwise.

"The jolly workhands of our weapons manufacturers are eager to help strike back at the Gloom," says the Strategic Opportunity announcement. "However, no currently available materiel can be spared to facilitate their proposed increase in productivity." Helldivers 2 players were then told the planet Valyria 5 might contain Exosuit parts they could pilfer, while Choepessa IV offers recyclable Orbital munitions.

"The Helldivers are ordered to liberate one of these two planets, in order to secure materials for our indefatigable working heroes' extracurricular initiative," the order concludes. That certainly all sounds like stuff to me.

But Miitchimus clarifies in their September 18 Discord post that, "There is no new Stratagem" waiting like a pot of gold at the end of the latest Strategic Opportunity "haha, its a little unclear (clearly) but it will unlock either an orbital or a mech from the existing pool for the future when you may need it more!"

"I guess a new mech or orbital is asking a lot," says a Helldivers 2 players' popular reaction on Reddit, "they've only had over a year to make a new one."

