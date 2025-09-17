Helldivers 2 players have successfully bullied Arrowhead into taking the Rupture Strain "offline" for 5 weeks while fixing the balance issues: "All the complaining worked lmao"

After weeks of complaints about the unbalanced difficulty of Helldivers 2's new Rupture Strain and a patch that made the whole thing worse, it seems that Arrowhead has finally relented. The subfaction is going offline for five weeks starting today as the devs work to get it back into balance.

"Our patch yesterday combined with other issues regarding the balance of the Rupture Strain have made them function in a way we did not intend," Arrowhead explains on the official Helldivers Discord. "We're going to take the Rupture Strain offline at 6pm today CEST."

The devs say that "no other units will be affected," and the "improved Rupture Strain will be back online in 5 weeks."

Rupture Warriors were the big issue here since, ever since the launch of the new subfaction at the start of September, they were targeting host players with unfairly accurate attacks that made them an absolute chore to play against. A patch went live to correct the issue, but here, Arrowhead's fix simply made Rupture Warriors target everyone unfairly, and the community was soon on the edge of revolt.

"Ok so we did not buff the Rupture warrior, a QA lead who goes by Jojo explained yesterday in the game's Discord.

"We fixed a networking issue where certain enemies (including the rupture warrior) would have trouble targeting players that weren't the host," Jojo continued. "That is a lot more straightforward to fix then tweaking the attacks and was causing some networking issues. So it's unfortunate that the fix means more people are getting hit by an arguably unfair attack, but it was a needed fix. We are looking into how the rupture enemies have landed but thats a broader issue."

That issue was, apparently, broad enough that the whole Rupture Strain needed to come down for at least a month for Arrowhead to figure it out. At least the Helldivers 2 subreddit will have something else to talk about for a bit. "All the complaining worked lmao," as Reddit user Phantisa puts it.

