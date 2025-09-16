Arrowhead has fixed the Helldivers 2 bug that had Rupture Warriors destroying host players – now they destroy everyone instead: "You've got to be joking right?"

A new Helldivers 2 patch has arrived with a handful of bug fixes, but one detail has stood out to the community above all others: "Rupture Warriors now track moving clients accurately, leveling the difficulty level of attacks between client and host." After spending weeks complaining about the unbalanced difficulty of these foes, this isn't exactly the fix most players had in mind.

When the Rupture Strain launched earlier this month, Rupture Warriors caused no end of controversy, with players endlessly debating whether they offered fine challenges or a completely unfair, overblown level of difficulty. It seemed like the two camps were living in different worlds, and it was soon discovered that they were – Rupture Warriors were targeting mission hosts far more accurately than any other players.

Obviously, this was a bug, and obviously, Arrowhead would fix it so that hosts were no longer unfairly targeted, right? Well, as detailed in the latest patch notes on Steam, Arrowhead decided to go the other direction, buffing up the Rupture Warriors so that they're equally deadly to everyone.

This particular note has overshadowed pretty much anything else in the latest update. You can get a pretty good handle on the tone of the community's response by the titles of the Reddit threads: "Oh no !" "Oh you've got to be joking right?" and "Rupture Strain buff… Sigh…" among others.

One odd balance tweak wouldn't be the end of the world, but in the context of all the standing complaints players have about bugs and performance issues, this is another straw atop the back of a camel that's already struggling mightily.

"Are you just completely deaf at this point?" another Redditor asks in a message to the devs. "Where did the Arrowhead that made the 60 day patch go? Did they all quit or move on? Because this move is one of pure arrogance and bullheadedness. Two weeks of the game being in an absolutely dire state and the most notable thing you tweak is to make the game actually worse for everyone."

