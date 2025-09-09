Helldivers 2 players are blaming everything from bugs, to the other kind of bugs, to Arrowhead itself for them failing the latest Major Order: "The caves did things and it was not pretty"

After the Helldivers 2 community suffered a pretty decisive, and, frankly, expected, setback in the latest Major Order, players are pointing the finger at a number of variables potentially at play, including fate itself as decided by the string pullers at Arrowhead.

ICYMI, yes, the latest mission set forth by Super Earth high command to liberate Oshaune was not successful, with Arrowhead saying, "Forced to fight for Life and Liberty" against "waves of monstrous Terminid mutants," "the Helldivers were unable to meet target sample numbers." In other words, we got thwomped.

We called this. Ever since the new Hive Lord Terminids were introduced, it felt like we were fighting an uphill battle, and alas, we were – we tumbled backwards down that hill into a puddle of disgrace. Were we uncoordinated, or were we woefully outmatched? Or, as some have surmised, were real-life software-related bugs and not the colossal worm-like Terminids to blame for our demise? Opinions vary, but almost no one's surprised.

"The caves did things and it was not pretty," reads the above Reddit thread's top reply, seemingly referencing the cave systems introduced in the new Hive World biome.

"I mean, I can't even extract when the pelican is literally six feet under digging my grave," languishes another bruised and battered Helldiver.

"Can't help but feel this is what was meant to happen," says another, echoing the popular sentiment that Arrowhead knowingly put us all on a doomed mission in order to control a certain narrative.

"I flat out think this never wouldve been completed just for narrative reasons. They realllllly wanted us to fail," reads a similar comment.

Still, there are some who blame the game's wonky performance for Super Earth's failure, saying, "Somehow I feel this mo failed due to 'bugs' and not the bugs."

"I blame the glitches on this one, half the time pelican-1 would fly through the ground and get stuck," says another disgruntled Helldiver.

Whatever the reason, this loss was entirely foreseeable. So, fortunately, despite everything from bugs, to those bugs, to Arrowhead itself catching strays in the blame game, Helldivers are at least united in their apathy toward what many saw as an inevitability. Not exactly an encouraging sentiment in the ongoing fight for democracy, but hey – the battle might be lost, but the war rages on.

Arrowhead CEO says he wasn't talking about Helldivers 3 in recent tease, but "our next game" – which raises a whole other question