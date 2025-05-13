Lawless Oblivion Remastered player earns 19 years in prison after stealing 2,900 items and murdering a measly 7 people: "Is the Oblivion crisis still going or...?"

A big part of my roleplaying experience has always been following the law and doing the right thing as much as possible, as I would in real life. It just makes the whole thing more immersive for me when I'm behaving roughly how I would if I were to be transported into any given fantasy world, but I understand that's not how everyone plays RPGs. Some folks, like one Oblivion Remastered player going by Viccytrix on Reddit, just want to watch the world burn like the Gates of Oblivion.

Viccytrix shared what can only be seen as an immense accomplishment to Reddit: a screenshot of their Oblivion Remastered rap sheet, and I'm honestly in awe. "I just spent 19 years in Jail. Yo is the Oblivion Crisis still going on or ... ?" reads the caption. Coincidentally, that's the exact amount of years it took Bethesda to remaster the original Oblivion from 2006.

As a certified goody two-shoes, I have no idea what someone would have to do to earn almost two decades in jail, but thankfully the stats are included here. Viccytrix managed to wrack up a 698,040 bounty, climb up to a staggering 1,401 Infamy, and serve 6,990 consecutive days in prison for stealing 2,906 items, assaulting 45 citizens of Cyrodiil, murdering a an actually rather modest seven people, and stealing seven horses. I'm no investigator, but the criminal seems to have a clear MO: kill target and ride off with their horse.

In a follow-up comment, Viccytrix confirmed that the ultimate price paid for their crimes, beyond what I can only assume was a very long loading screen, was the loss of "a few" skill levels, not to mention whatever ungodly amount of stolen goods they had in their inventory. In canon, they may well have just waited out the Oblivion Crisis in jail, but the real-world consequences are meager enough that I'm tempted to abandon my virtuous path and indulge my impulses here and there.

