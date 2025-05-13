Oblivion Remastered subreddit bans "Sexy Flame Atronach" because moderators "cannot take any more" thirstposting: "Divines forgive us"

It's official – fans of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered from Bethesda Game Studios are no longer allowed to lust after flame atronachs on the RPG's subreddit.

Moderators overseeing the Oblivion Remastered community reveal as much in a hilariously unsurprising new announcement thread they aptly dub "no more low effort 'Sexy Flame Atronach' posts." The thirstposting, it seems, has simply become too much.

"Halt! We cannot take any more Sexy Flame Atronach posts," exclaim the subreddit's mods. "Going forward these low effort posts will be removed. Divines forgive us."

Attached to the mods' thread is a collage featuring various screenshots from the subreddit – and yes, they're all of flame atronachs in some… interesting positions. Over the top of the collage stands an Oblivion guard holding a massive clock, signifying that it is indeed time for fans of the remaster to stop hornyposting in the community. As expected, the comments are just as amusing as the mods' pleas for an end to the lusting.

One person jokingly asks, "So high effort Sexy Flame Atronach posts will still be allowed?" Another jests that it's "finally, spider Daedra's time to shine!"

Elsewhere, someone adds a similar question: "How bout the spriggans? Quite cheeked up as well. Or so I've heard." There's no telling whether or not some of these other shapely, if you will, creatures will take the baton from flame atronachs as the subreddit's new NSFW icons just yet.

As a longtime Elder Scrolls fan myself, however, I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see an uptick in spriggan-related posts. For any especially disappointed stans, though, there are still plenty of avenues for flame atronach shenanigans.

While Bethesda declared that officially, "mods are not supported" for Oblivion Remastered, there are plenty of mods already – many of which are geared toward *cough* fans *cough* of the fiery summons.



