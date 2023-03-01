How to kill Destiny 2 Tormentors

Destiny 2 Tormentors are a brutal new enemy type from the Darkness that you’ll face in Lightfall, but you can focus on their weak points to bring them down. Tormentors have no doubt been causing you some issues, especially if you’re playing through the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty. Their strength and unique powers mean they’re always a force to be reckoned with but they’re far from invincible if you know where to shoot. We’ve got all the details on how to kill Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall below.

Destiny 2 Tormentors explained

Bringing down a Tormentor in Destiny 2 is a two-stage process that requires you to shoot several weak points found on the Tormentor’s torso – be aware that only bullets can destroy the weak points, so no grenades, abilities, or other explosives from Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers:

Shoot and destroy the two glowing weak points found on the Tormentor’s shoulders. At this stage, these weak points are the only parts of a Tormentor that will even take damage. Destroying both shoulder weak points makes the Tormentor vulnerable to damage and reveals a larger weak point on the Tormentor’s chest. Keep shooting the chest weak point to deal bonus damage and kill it faster.

Sounds simple enough but Destiny 2 Tormentors also have a lot of quite devastating attacks that they can use against you. They use their massive scythes for close-up melee attacks and can toss out Void projectiles. They can even create a Void vortex in the air that spews out lots of these Void projectiles and can be especially deadly. Exposing their chest weak point also causes them to become much more aggressive (look for the “Torment unleashed!” message in the text feed), charging you down with more melee attacks.

You’ll also want to watch out for their heavy, Void-empowered scythe attacks. These heavy slam attacks create a Void blast that applies the Suppression debuff, preventing you from using any of your Subclass powers. Finally, Tormentors also have a vicious, signature grab attack that, as far as I can tell, is always a one-hit kill – if you’re grabbed, you’re dead.

Destiny 2 Tormentor tips

With a method for bringing them down and their possible attacks in mind, here are some quickfire tips for killing Destiny 2 Tormentors:

Keep your distance as Tormentors are deadliest up close, especially when enraged.

as Tormentors are deadliest up close, especially when enraged. Use cover to block Void projectiles, especially from the vortex as this can’t be destroyed.

to block Void projectiles, especially from the vortex as this can’t be destroyed. Tormentors are slow , so use this to your advantage early on to destroy their shoulder weak points.

, so use this to your advantage early on to destroy their shoulder weak points. Enraging a Tormentor makes them faster but they won’t be very agile , so jump, bob, and weave through cover to stay safe as they chase you.

, so jump, bob, and weave through cover to stay safe as they chase you. Tormentors telegraph their attacks, usually with big swinging motions, leaping into the air, or charging you down, so look out for those so you know when to evade.

usually with big swinging motions, leaping into the air, or charging you down, so look out for those so you know when to evade. Suppressing scythe attacks from Tormentors can cancel your Super ability , so be careful about when and how you use it when they’re on the field.

, so be careful about when and how you use it when they’re on the field. Use finishers to quickly kill Tormentors when possible, but be aware that not all Tormentors can be hit with a finisher.

