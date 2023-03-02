Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign mission list and Legendary rewards

The Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign features a solid mission list with eight main missions and a Strike, and if you’re up Legendary difficulty, you’ll get exclusive rewards, including a new Exotic armor piece. Starting with the First Contact mission, you’ll journey to Neomuna to thwart Calus’s plans of stealing the mysterious Veil. On Legendary difficulty, the Shadow Legion, Tormentors, and more found around Neomuna provide a serious challenge for Destiny 2 players, but keep at it through the hardest missions, such as Downfall and Headlong, and you’ll get useful loot to launch you into the endgame. Here’s the full Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign mission list and all the rewards you get for completing it on Legendary difficulty.

Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign mission list

The Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign takes place over a 21-step quest that ferries you through eight missions, one Strike, and lots of dialogue in between. Here is the full Lightfall campaign mission list in order:

First Contact Under Siege Downfall Breakneck On The Verge No Time Left HyperNet Current (Strike) Headlong – If this mission is proving tough, check out this Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong guide for puzzle solutions and tips. Desperate Measures

Except for the Strike, you can complete these missions on Normal or Legendary difficulties and even switch between the two if you want to adjust the difficulty, although this will affect the rewards you get. Speaking of which, wrap up the campaign by talking to Nimbus and they’ll dish out the rewards listed below if you completed the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Legendary campaign rewards

The Lightfall campaign on Legendary is certainly a tough challenge, but generous rewards means it’s worth persevering. Here’s all the loot you’ll get for playing and finishing the full Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty:

New Exotic Armor: Upon finishing the Lightfall campaign, you’ll get to choose one of the two new Exotic armor pieces for your Class as a reward. You can get the other armor piece in Legend Lost Sectors.

Upon finishing the Lightfall campaign, you’ll get to choose one of the two new Exotic armor pieces for your Class as a reward. You can get the other armor piece in Legend Lost Sectors. 1770 Power Gear Bundle: A full set of Rare armor and weapons at 1770 power, plus eight Upgrade Modules, to boost your power level.

A full set of Rare armor and weapons at 1770 power, plus eight Upgrade Modules, to boost your power level. 300 Strand Meditations: Strand Meditations are spent at the Pouka Pond on Neomuna to get Strand Aspects and Fragments, although 300 meditations is only enough to afford both Strand Aspects for your Subclass or one Fragment with change.

Strand Meditations are spent at the Pouka Pond on Neomuna to get Strand Aspects and Fragments, although 300 meditations is only enough to afford both Strand Aspects for your Subclass or one Fragment with change. Sanctuary of Nefele emblem: A unique emblem to show off your Lightfall Legendary campaign completion.

A unique emblem to show off your Lightfall Legendary campaign completion. Extra loot chests during missions: You’ll get two loot chests to plunder instead of one after completing a challenging encounter on Legendary difficulty, giving you more gear and Upgrade Modules to increase your power level.

