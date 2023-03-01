Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions explained

Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions are a new destination resource found only on Neomuna, and collecting them earns you Neomuna reputation. This is the only purpose Cloud Accretions serve in Destiny 2 Lightfall, so you won’t need to scavenge endless amounts of them to exchange for other resources or for crafting. That doesn’t mean they’re not useful, however, as collecting them to up your Neomuna reputation rank with Nimbus will get you new Destiny 2 Neomuna loot. Here’s what you need to know about finding Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions on Neomuna and what they do.

Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions are found around Neomuna

Cloud Accretions are destination resources that are found in the major locations of Neomuna – those are Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbor. They’re scattered all over these three locations, often tucked in corners where walls or furniture meet. To collect a Cloud Accretion, just approach one and follow the button prompt to get Glimmer and reputation – more on that below.

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you want to go out on a Cloud Accretion-plundering mission, my best advice is to slap the Perfected Resource Detector mod on your Ghost to mark any Cloud Accretions within 75 meters of you. Alternatively, try the Wombo Detector Ghost Shell mod to detect both destination resource and chests within a smaller 50-meter range. Like other destination resources, Cloud Accretions respawn fairly frequently so you can ride several circuits of Neomuna on your Sparrow, collecting Cloud Accretions as you go.

Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions and Neomuna Rank

Collecting a Destiny 2 Cloud Accretion awards 20 Neomuna reputation and some Glimmer. The reputation goes towards your Neomuna Rank which is managed by Nimbus.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Fast travel to Striders’ Gate and speak to Nimbus to see the rewards they offer, including the Neomuna armor set, which you can unlock by increasing your Neomuna Rank. Do this by collecting Cloud Accretions and completing Neomuna bounties, Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events, Lost Sectors, Terminal Overload events and more. Although, completing the Lightfall campaign will rank you up a good amount and will reveal more of Nimbus’s offerings.



Nimbus also provides a Neomuna Engram every time you increase your Neomuna Rank so make sure you collect those too. At first, these Engrams just offer world loot found pretty much anywhere, but with some upgrades from Nimbus, they’ll provide previously acquired Neomuna weapons and armor too.